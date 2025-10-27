Real Madrid unhappy with Vinícius’ behaviour — what’s next for the player?

The club plans to address the situation internally.

Vinícius Júnior played a key role in Real Madrid’s 2–1 victory over Barcelona, but his heated altercation with head coach Xabi Alonso did not sit well with the club’s management.

Details: According to Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid are considering possible disciplinary action against Vinícius for his outburst. The board is reportedly displeased with his conduct, and the incident could have implications for his future at the club.

Nevertheless, negotiations between the two parties over a new contract are still ongoing. Real Madrid, however, remain firm in maintaining their current wage structure.

In the 72nd minute, Alonso substituted Vinícius — a decision that enraged the player, who stormed off the pitch in frustration. It was later revealed what he said to his coach after a transcript of their exchange emerged.

Reminder: After the match, Vinícius reflected on the game, admitting that neither he nor his teammates intended to offend anyone — not the supporters, nor the young players.