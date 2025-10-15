"The offer we received from Saudi Arabia was really tempting" - Raphinha reveals why he didn't leave Barcelona

The Brazilian midfielder has become a key part of Hansi Flick's squad.

Things could have unfolded very differently if not for Barcelona's head coach.

Details: In an interview with ESPN, the 28-year-old Barcelona and Brazil midfielder Raphinha explained why he turned down a highly lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia and whether he regrets his decision:

“The offer we received from Saudi Arabia was really tempting. It would have changed not only my own life, but also the lives of my parents, my son—many people. Of course, we considered leaving Barcelona. I thought maybe it was time to go, but then we spoke (with Flick – Ed.), first on the phone and then at the start of preseason, and he managed to convince me to stay. I’m glad he did,” Raphinha admitted.

There had previously been rumors in the media that Raphinha was close to joining Al Hilal last summer.

Last season, Raphinha played for Barcelona, scoring 34 goals and providing 26 assists. Many believed he was one of the main contenders for the Ballon d'Or, but Raphinha finished only fifth in the voting.

Raphinha is under contract with Barcelona until 2028, and his transfer value is estimated at €90 million by Transfermarkt.

