"Is this a joke?" Rooney questions Raphinha's position in Ballon d'Or voting

He believes Raphinha deserved more than Yamal.

The Ballon d'Or voting has sparked a wave of questions among experts. The debates haven't centered around Ousmane Dembélé's award, but rather Raphinha's surprising fifth-place finish. Wayne Rooney, in particular, has been left baffled by this result.

Details: The Manchester United legend expressed his dismay that Raphinha was ranked below Vitinha, arguing that the Barcelona Brazilian was the driving force behind his team's success. Rooney also questioned the rise of Lamine Yamal in the rankings, and suggested that Raphinha should consider moving to a club where he'd be more appreciated.