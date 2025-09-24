"Is this a joke?" Rooney questions Raphinha's position in Ballon d'Or voting
The Ballon d'Or voting has sparked a wave of questions among experts. The debates haven't centered around Ousmane Dembélé's award, but rather Raphinha's surprising fifth-place finish. Wayne Rooney, in particular, has been left baffled by this result.
Details: The Manchester United legend expressed his dismay that Raphinha was ranked below Vitinha, arguing that the Barcelona Brazilian was the driving force behind his team's success. Rooney also questioned the rise of Lamine Yamal in the rankings, and suggested that Raphinha should consider moving to a club where he'd be more appreciated.
Quote: "Is this a joke, seriously? How can Raphinha be fifth while Vitinha is third? Raphinha led his team in crucial moments, played with passion and heart, and gave us magical nights. If that's not worthy of the Ballon d'Or, then what is? In my opinion, he should be number one.
How can Barcelona fans promote Yamal when Raphinha is clearly the better candidate? Honestly, I think he needs to change clubs and find a team where the fans will respect him and not undervalue him just because he's not Spanish," Rooney told TNT Sports.