Undeserved setback... Raphinha finishes only 5th in the list of the season's best players

He deserved more.
Football news Today, 17:04
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Raphinha of FC Barcelona looks on during a training session ahead of the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

The Barcelona midfielder missed out on the top 3 best players in the world.

Details: According to the results of the voting for the world's best player of the past season, 28-year-old Barcelona winger Raphinha finished only in 5th place.

Bookmakers and the media had rated the player much higher before the results were announced. Some even suggested that Raphinha could become the surprise Ballon d'Or winner, but in the end, it turned out to be a disappointment.

Last season, Raphinha played 57 matches for Barcelona, scoring 34 goals and providing 25 assists, earning him the title of one of the Catalan giant's top players.

Reminder: Ballon d’Or 2025: Winners in all categories

