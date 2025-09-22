Ballon d’Or 2025: Winners in all categories

Who took home the prizes?

The Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris once again hosted the Ballon d’Or ceremony. Thirty players were shortlisted for the award, but only one would claim the ultimate prize.

The show kicked off at 20:00 CET, with Dutch football legend Ruud Gullit and British sports commentator Kate Scott serving as hosts.

Here is the list of winners across all categories:

Kopa Trophy - Lamin Yamal (Barcelona).

Kopa Trophy (Women’s) - Vicky Lopez (Barcelona).

Yashin Trophy - Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG).

Club of the Year - Paris Saint Germain.

Best Coach (Men’s) - Luis Enrique (PSG).

Best Coach (Women’s) - Sarina Wiegman.

The Gerda Müller Trophy - Viktor Gyökeres (Arsenal).

