PSG vs Strasbourg H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 17, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Paris Saint-Germain vs Strasbourg prediction Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images for Qatar Airways
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1 France (Round 8) 17 oct 2025, 14:45
- : -
France, Paris, Parc des Princes
Strasbourg Strasbourg
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.83
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
On October 17, in the eighth round of Ligue 1, PSG will host this season’s surprise package—Strasbourg—at home. Dive deeper into both teams and check out our match prediction in the article below.

Match preview

Before the international break, PSG played an away fixture against Lille. In a tough contest for the Parisians, the match ended in a 1-1 draw, with PSG squandering several big chances and conceding a late goal from Ethan Mbappé, who found the net from a tight angle. After seven games, Luis Enrique’s side have collected 16 points and hold the top spot in the league, edging out Marseille, Lyon, and Strasbourg by a single point.

Earlier, despite a lengthy injury list, the Parisian club traveled to Barcelona for their second Champions League group stage fixture. The match was intense: in the first half, the Catalans dominated possession and pressed forward, but PSG’s swift counterattacks kept things level. The half ended with a goal each—Torres opened the scoring in the 19th minute, but Mayulu equalized in the 38th. After the break, PSG took control: 64% possession, a flurry of corners, and a barrage of challenging shots paid off as Gonçalo Ramos netted a dramatic winner in the 90th minute. Final score—2-1 for PSG and three crucial points.

Strasbourg, just like PSG, are competing in European tournaments: the team qualified for the Conference League and kicked off their group stage campaign with a win, beating Slovan in Bratislava. The French side did the job in the first half, scoring twice and eventually sealing a 2-1 victory.

In Ligue 1, Strasbourg have been the revelation of the season: after seven rounds, they’ve amassed 15 points from seven matches, with Rossignol’s squad recording five wins and two defeats. Their victories came against Metz (1-0), Nantes (1-0), Le Havre (1-0), Paris FC (3-2), and Angers (5-0). Their setbacks were an away loss to Monaco (2-3), conceding the decisive goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time, and a home defeat to Marseille: Strasbourg led 1-0 until the 78th minute, but goals from Aubameyang and Murillo (who scored in the 90+1st minute) delivered a dramatic comeback win for the visitors.

Probable lineups

PSG: Chevalier; Hakimi, Beraldo, Pacho, Hernandez; D. Doue, Vitinha, Ndjantou; Mbaye, Ramos, Kang-in
Strasbourg: Penders; G. Doue, Hogsberg, Doukoure; Ouattara, Barco, El Mourabet, Moreira; Godo, Enciso; Panichelli

Match facts and H2H

  • In the last five meetings, PSG have won three times, with one draw and one victory for Strasbourg
  • PSG have won 8 of their last 10 matches
  • Strasbourg have scored in eight consecutive games

Prediction

Both sides boast plenty of attacking firepower and can trouble each other’s backlines. Considering PSG’s packed injury list, I’m expecting a more balanced contest. My prediction: both teams to score — YES at 1.83

Comments
