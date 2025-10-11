ES ES FR FR
Ukraine vs Azerbaijan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 13, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Ukraine vs Azerbaijan prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Ukraine Ukraine
World Cup Qualification UEFA (Round 4) 13 oct 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Wroclaw, Tarczynski Arena Wroclaw
Azerbaijan Azerbaijan
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-1.5)
Odds: 1.68
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the matches of the 8th round of the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign will take place on Monday at the "Cracovia Stadium named after Józef Piłsudski" in Krakow, where Ukraine will host Azerbaijan. Here’s a betting tip for this clash with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Ukraine continues to confidently hold a playoff spot, sitting second in Group D. Their 5-3 away win over Iceland was a crucial step in securing a place at the top of the table. Serhiy Rebrov’s side shows plenty of character, though they are still prone to unnecessary defensive lapses. Against the group’s underdog, it’s vital to stay fully focused to avoid repeating the slip-up from the first round.

It’s worth noting that Rebrov is facing squad issues. However, the "yellow-blues" possess enough depth to compensate for personnel losses, including the absence of Lunin, Sudakov, Zubkov, and two forwards. Playing at their "home" ground in Poland, the Ukrainians will be clear favorites and must secure all three points to prevent Iceland from closing the gap.

Azerbaijan comes into this game as the group’s main outsider. Ayhan Abbasov’s men have only one point—earned in the draw with Ukraine (1-1). In all other matches, the team suffered heavy defeats, conceding three or more goals per game. Their winless streak in World Cup qualifying has now reached 13 matches, highlighting systemic issues both in defense and attack.

Things look even worse for the Caucasians on the road: eight losses in their last nine away games, most by wide margins. With numbers like these, pulling off an upset seems highly unlikely. The main aim for the visitors will be to contain Ukraine’s pressure and prevent an early collapse.

Probable lineups

  • Ukraine: Trubin, Konoplia, Zabarnyi, Mykolenko, Matviyenko, Malinovskyi, Yarmolyuk, Shaparenko, Voloshyn, Hutsulyak, Vanat
  • Azerbaijan: Magomedaliyev, Krivotsyuk, Mustafazade, Badalov, Aliyev, Jafarkuliyev, Khaibulayev, Mahmudov, Bayramov, Akhmedzade, Emreli

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Ukraine are unbeaten in 11 of their last 13 World Cup qualifiers.
  • Azerbaijan have not won in 13 consecutive World Cup qualifying matches.
  • The first round meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

Prediction

Under Rebrov, Ukraine have shown they can handle pressure and score freely even in tough fixtures. Azerbaijan, meanwhile, are struggling at the back, especially away from home, where they consistently concede three or more goals. This time, it’s unlikely Ukraine will repeat the draw and they should confidently see off the group’s underdog.

