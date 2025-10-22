ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa League Predictions Shakhtar vs Legia prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 23 October 2025

Shakhtar vs Legia prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 23 October 2025

Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Legia Warszawa prediction https://x.com/FCShakhtar/status/1979472260588015904
Shakhtar Donetsk Shakhtar Donetsk
Europa Conference League (Round 2) 23 oct 2025, 12:45
- : -
World, Krakow, Stadion Miejski im. Henryka Reymana
Legia Warszawa Legia Warszawa
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Shakhtar Donetsk
Odds: 1.78
On August 21, 2025, as part of the second round of the Conference League, Shakhtar Donetsk will face Legia Warsaw. The match is scheduled to kick off at 21:00 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at the betting options for the winner in this clash.

Match preview

Shakhtar head into this fixture after a tough spell in their domestic league. The Donetsk side have failed to win in their last two matches, first suffering a heavy defeat to LNZ and then playing out a goalless draw against Polissya. It's clear that Arda Turan's team are still struggling to find consistency.

In the Conference League group stage, Shakhtar started off with a victory over Scottish side Aberdeen. However, it wasn't an easy ride, as Shakhtar had to come from behind after conceding the opening goal.

Legia are arguably one of the most unpredictable teams in this season's Conference League. Their results have been all over the place. The situation with head coach Edward Iordănescu is also unclear—he's submitted his resignation only to continue working, and it's quite possible that the match against Shakhtar could be his last at the helm of Legia.

In the Conference League, the Polish club played against Turkish side Samsunspor and, much to everyone's surprise, narrowly lost (0:1), despite creating more dangerous chances than their opponents. Things aren't looking good for the Warsaw outfit, and they desperately need a win.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Shakhtar are winless in their last two matches.
  • Three of Shakhtar's last four games have featured at least four goals.
  • Legia have conceded in each of their last four matches.
  • Legia have conceded first in four of their last five games.
  • These teams last met in the 2006 Champions League qualifiers, with the "Miners" coming out on top 4-2.

Probable lineups

  • Shakhtar: Riznyk - Tobias, Bondar, Matviyenko, Enrique - Nazaryna, Ocheretko, Gomes - Ferreira, Pedrinho, Elias
  • Legia: Tobiasz - Burch, Pankov, Jędrzejczyk, Vinagre - Augustyniak, Urbański K., Urbański W. - Chodyna, Stojanović, Čolak

Prediction

Both teams are facing their own challenges at the moment, but I believe Legia's troubles run deeper. It will be harder for the Warsaw side to impose themselves, so my prediction is a Shakhtar win with odds of 1.78.

