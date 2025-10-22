ES ES FR FR
Fenerbahce vs Stuttgart prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 23 October 2025

Steven Perez
Europa League (Round 3) 23 oct 2025, 12:45
Istanbul, Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi
As part of the second round of the UEFA Europa League main stage, Fenerbahce will take on Stuttgart. The clash is set for Thursday, October 23, in Istanbul, with kickoff scheduled for 18:45 Central European Time. I’m backing a bet on goals in this encounter.

Match preview

After a shaky start to the season, Fenerbahce are finally hitting their stride. The Turkish side has lost just once in their last five matches—that defeat coming in the Europa League against Dinamo Zagreb. That remains Domenico Tedesco’s only loss since taking charge, and it’s clear that the coaching change has paid dividends for Fener.

In the Turkish Super Lig, the Istanbul club still has work to do: their poor start leaves them only third in the standings. However, the club’s ambitions are much higher. Heading into this fixture, Fenerbahce are buoyed by a win over Fatih Karagümrük. The star of that match was team leader Kerem Aktürkoğlu—his performance was also crucial in the win over Nice in the Europa League. The Turkish winger’s form will be a major factor in the outcome of this contest as well.

Stuttgart, meanwhile, are in excellent shape. Sebastian Hoeneß’s side sits third in the Bundesliga and just thrashed Wolfsburg 3-0 in their last outing. In the Europa League, the Germans opened with a win over Celta Vigo (2-1) before falling to Basel (0-2). Now, Stuttgart face a tough trip to Turkey, where a fiery atmosphere and the passionate Fenerbahce faithful await.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Fenerbahce are unbeaten in their last four matches.
  • Both teams have scored in five of Fenerbahce’s last seven games.
  • Stuttgart are on a three-match winning streak.
  • These two teams have never met before in European competition.

Probable lineups

  • Fenerbahce: Çetin - Semedo, Söyüncü, Oosterwolde, Brown - Fred, Asensio, Yüksek - Szymański, Aktürkoğlu, En-Nesyri
  • Stuttgart: Nübel - Jaquez, Chabot, Hendriks - Assignon, Andrés, Stiller, Mittelstädt - Nartey, Khannouss, Undav

Prediction

Both teams are attack-minded and have shown defensive vulnerabilities at times. That’s why I expect this match to be full of action and goals. My prediction: over 2.5 total goals.

