Brann vs Rangers prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 23 October 2025

Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Brann Brann
Europa League (Round 3) 23 oct 2025, 12:45
- : -
World, Bergen, Brann Stadion
Rangers Rangers
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.795
On October 23, 2025, in the third round of the Europa League group stage, Norwegian side Brann will host Scottish giants Rangers in Bergen.

Match preview

Brann are enjoying a solid campaign in the Norwegian league, sitting third and still in the title race. However, their chances of clinching the championship took a major hit after a 0-3 loss to Viking. Still, the team heads into this European clash in high spirits, having convincingly defeated Haugesund 4-1 in their most recent outing. The star of that match was Norwegian striker Bård Finne, who netted a brace.

In their Europa League debut season, the Norwegians started with a 1-2 defeat to Lille but bounced back in the second round, as Icelandic coach Freyr Alexandersson’s side edged Dutch outfit Utrecht 1-0 to claim their first European win.

Rangers approach the clash with Brann amid changes in the dugout. German manager Danny Röhl has taken over from Scotsman Russell Martin, making this his first match in charge of the Scottish club.

The managerial shake-up came after a disappointing start to the season. In the Europa League, Rangers have lost both of their opening matches—first to Belgian side Genk (0-1) and then to Austria’s Sturm Graz (1-2). The latter defeat proved to be the final straw.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • Eight of Brann’s last ten matches have featured over two goals.
  • Brann have scored first in five of their last seven matches.
  • Rangers are winless in their last three games.
  • Both teams have scored in four of Rangers’ last five outings.
  • These teams have never met in an official match before.

Probable lineups:

  • Brann: Dyngeland - Roeve, Knudsen, Helland, Soltvedt - Sørensen, Guðmundsson, Kornvig, Holm - Mathisen, Finne
  • Rangers: Butland - Tavernier, Souttar, Cornelius, Meghoma - Rothwell, Raskin, Aasgaard - Antman, Gassama, Miovski

Prediction

Matches involving these teams tend to be high-scoring, so I expect another goal-filled encounter. With the new Rangers manager having had little time to adjust and organize his squad, defensive lapses could occur. My prediction: over 2.5 goals.

