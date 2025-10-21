ES ES FR FR
Galatasaray vs Bodø/Glimt prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22 October 2025

Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Galatasaray vs Bodoe/Glimt prediction https://x.com/GalatasaraySK/status/1980152021195034884
Galatasaray Galatasaray
Champions League (Round 3) 22 oct 2025, 12:45
- : -
World, Istanbul, Rams Global Stadyumu
Bodoe/Glimt Bodoe/Glimt
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the clashes of matchday 3 in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League group stage will take place on Wednesday at the Ali Sami Yen Stadium in Istanbul, where Turkish side Galatasaray will host Norwegian outfit Bodø/Glimt. Here’s a betting pick for this intriguing contest, offering solid odds for success.

Match preview

Galatasaray approach this fixture in high spirits after edging out Basaksehir 2-1. Thanks to that victory, the Istanbul giants now sit atop the Turkish Super Lig with 25 points. Worth highlighting is the return to form of star winger Leroy Sané, who netted a brace in that encounter.

In the 2025/26 Champions League, Galatasaray started with a tough loss to Eintracht, but Okan Buruk’s side bounced back in style, pulling off a stunning upset against Liverpool (1-0) in the second round. Two matches in, the Turkish club have three points—a decent haul, given the quality of their opposition.

Bodø/Glimt, meanwhile, are battling for the Norwegian league title. They currently sit second but have a game in hand and a great shot at finishing the season at the summit. Last round, the Norwegians emphatically dispatched Sarpsborg 5-2.

This is Bodø/Glimt’s debut season in the Champions League, and Kjetil Knutsen’s men have already shown they’re not here to make up the numbers. After two rounds, they’ve recorded two high-scoring draws—2-2 against Slavia and 2-2 with Tottenham. Despite not yet winning, Bodø/Glimt have displayed mature, bold football, and Galatasaray should expect a tough challenge.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Galatasaray are unbeaten in their last five matches.
  • Galatasaray have opened the scoring in nine of their last ten games.
  • Bodø/Glimt are also unbeaten in their last five outings.
  • Eight of Bodø/Glimt’s last ten matches have featured at least three goals.
  • These two teams have never met before.

Probable lineups

  • Galatasaray: Çakir - Sallai, Sánchez, Bardakcı, Jakobs - Torreira, Lemina, Gündoğan - Sané, Yılmaz, Osimhen
  • Bodø/Glimt: Haikin - Sjøvold, Bjørtuft, Aleesami, Bjørkan - Berg, Evjen, Fet - Auklend, Hauge, Høgh

Prediction

Picking a winner here is a tough call—this match promises unpredictability and could go either way. One thing is for sure: we should see plenty of goals. The Norwegians traditionally allow their opponents chances, but they’re also fearless going forward themselves. My prediction: over 3 goals in total.

