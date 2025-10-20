ES ES FR FR
Rizespor vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22 October 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Super Lig Turkey (Round 3) 22 oct 2025, 13:00
- : -
Turkiye, Rize, Caykur Didi Stadyumu
One of the key fixtures of the latest Turkish Super Lig round will take place on Wednesday at the stadium in Rize, where the local side Rizespor hosts Istanbul Basaksehir. I’m putting forward a bet on goals in this encounter, which looks to have a solid chance of success.

Match preview

Rizespor comes into this clash on the back of a derby defeat to Trabzonspor and is eager to restore confidence on home soil. The team struggled at the start of the match, conceding twice in the opening minutes, which prevented them from mounting a real fight until the final whistle. However, in recent weeks, the squad has shown noticeable improvement in attack, scoring more frequently and picking up valuable points.

Nevertheless, Rizespor has improved their form compared to the start of the season, when they failed to win in the opening three rounds. Now, the club has netted nine goals in their last five games and sits mid-table, maintaining hopes of climbing higher with a positive result here.

Istanbul Basaksehir has found themselves in the relegation zone after a string of setbacks and is in dire need of a win. The team is winless in their last four matches, losing three of them, and continues to struggle up front despite a relatively solid defense.

A promising start under the new manager was soon replaced by a run of defeats, including a painful home loss to Galatasaray (1-2) in the previous round. While the team fights until the end, their inconsistency in the final third keeps letting Basaksehir down, making them vulnerable ahead of this away game.

Probable lineups

  • Rizespor: Canpolat, Sahin, Mocsi, Akaydin, Nielsen, Papanikolaou, Laci, Mihaila, Buljubasic, Bulut, Sowe
  • Istanbul Basaksehir: Sengezer, Sahiner, Duarte, Opoku, Operi, Ozdemir, Turuk, Kemen, Crespo, Brnic, Shomurodov

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Basaksehir have won five of their last seven matches against Rizespor.
  • The last game between these sides in Rize ended in a 1-1 draw.
  • The "Over 2.5 goals" bet has landed in two of the last five encounters.

Prediction

Objectively, both teams lack consistency and have failed to convince either at home or away. Given the visitors’ attacking woes and the hosts’ vulnerability at the start of matches, a low-scoring draw appears to be the most logical outcome.

