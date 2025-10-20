ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League South Africa Predictions Stellenbosch vs Golden Arrows prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22 October 2025

Stellenbosch vs Golden Arrows prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22 October 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Stellenbosch vs Lamontville Golden Arrows prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Stellenbosch Stellenbosch
South African Betway Premiership (Round 10) 22 oct 2025, 13:30
- : -
South Africa,
Lamontville Golden Arrows Lamontville Golden Arrows
Prediction on game Win Stellenbosch
Odds: 1.72
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the headline fixtures of matchday 10 in the South African Premier Division takes place this Wednesday at the Danie Craven Stadium, where local side Stellenbosch hosts Golden Arrows. I’m backing a result in this clash with strong potential for success.

Match preview

Stellenbosch are enduring a dismal season, sitting 15th in the table with just 6 points from nine matches. With only one win and a mere three goals scored all campaign, the stats paint a worrying picture for a side that has failed to find the net in three consecutive matches.

Steve Barker’s men have opted for a cautious tactical approach, but even defensive solidity hasn’t yielded the desired results—last round’s goalless draw against Chippa United only highlighted their attacking struggles. However, their sole victory came at home, and it’s on familiar turf that they hope to snap this winless streak.

Golden Arrows, meanwhile, sit mid-table and look far more assured than their opponents, having collected 13 points and four wins so far. Yet, they remain winless on the road, picking up just a single point from four away games.

A recent emphatic 3-0 win over Orbit College could inspire the visitors to a more confident attacking display. Still, their away form remains a weak spot—if Stellenbosch’s defense can hold firm, the hosts’ chances of success will rise.

Probable lineups

  • Stellenbosch: Stephens, Barnes, Stanic, Moloisane, Mdaka, Titus, Butsaka, Khiba, Fili, Nku, De Jong
  • Golden Arrows: Ngcobo, Phillips, Komara, Giane, Mabaso, Shitolo, Dlamini, Ndlovu, Sithole, Ayabulela, Dion

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In their last meeting, Stellenbosch defeated Golden Arrows 3-0
  • Golden Arrows have failed to win any of their last four away matches
  • Stellenbosch have not scored in three consecutive games

Prediction

Stellenbosch’s form is a major concern, but they’ve performed well at home in direct clashes with Golden Arrows. The visitors, meanwhile, continue to struggle on the road. Taking into account the stats and the hosts’ motivation, backing a Stellenbosch win looks like the logical choice.

