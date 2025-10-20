Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.77 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the key fixtures of Turkish Super Lig's third round takes place on Wednesday at the Konya Büyükşehir Stadium, where local side Konyaspor will host Istanbul giants Besiktas. I’m backing a goals bet in this encounter, with strong chances for success.

Match preview

Once again, Konyaspor’s inconsistent defending let them down — a 2-3 home defeat to Kocaelispor marked the second match this season in which they conceded three times. The head coach openly criticized his defenders’ performance, though there was a late chance to salvage something — a point that has been emphasized ahead of facing Besiktas.

However, the hosts have reason for optimism: last season, they managed to beat the Eagles at this very stadium, ending a seven-match winless streak against this opponent. Now, Konyaspor has the opportunity to claim consecutive victories over Besiktas for the first time since 2016.

Besiktas arrive in Konya following a shock home loss to league newcomers Genclerbirligi (1-2), despite leading the match. Sergen Yalcin’s men allowed two goals in just three minutes, drawing justified criticism towards their backline.

The Istanbul club can’t afford another slip-up — a defeat could cost them a spot in the upper half of the table, especially given their tough upcoming schedule. Still, Besiktas have improved on the road: a draw with Galatasaray and an away win in another fixture offer hope for a positive result in Konya.

Probable lineups

Konyaspor : Ertas, Jevtovic, Björlo, Demirbag, Anzuana, Pedrinho, Ibrahimoğlu, Guilherme, Ndao, Muleka, Nahir

: Ertas, Jevtovic, Björlo, Demirbag, Anzuana, Pedrinho, Ibrahimoğlu, Guilherme, Ndao, Muleka, Nahir Besiktas: Günok, Svensson, Topcu, Djalo, Yilmaz, Kokcu, Ndidi, Cherny, R. Silva, Ünder, Abraham

Match facts and head-to-head

Konyaspor have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last six matches

Besiktas lost their first home match of the season

Last season, Konyaspor defeated Besiktas at home for the first time in eight games

Prediction

Both teams are vulnerable at the back and eager to bounce back after last weekend’s setbacks. Konyaspor regularly score but also concede heavily, while Besiktas’ inconsistency has become a chronic issue. Given the match-up and recent stats, backing a high-scoring encounter looks the most logical bet.