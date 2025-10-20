Prediction on game W2(+2.0) Odds: 1.75 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the marquee clashes of Matchday 3 in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League group stage will take place on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge in London, where local side Chelsea host Amsterdam’s Ajax. Here’s a bet on the outcome of this intriguing encounter with promising odds for success.

Match preview

After a disappointing start in Germany, Chelsea managed to secure three crucial points at home by defeating Benfica. The team remains pragmatic in attack but is also notably organized at the back, a quality that stands out especially in European competitions—over their last four matches, the club hasn’t scored more than one goal per game, but has generally managed to protect its lead.

At Stamford Bridge, the Blues have been solid, winning four out of their last six Champions League home fixtures. Notably, in 11 out of those 14 games, at least one team failed to score, highlighting the side’s emphasis on defensive reliability over sheer attacking output.

Ajax not only suffered two defeats at the start of this campaign but are also the only team yet to find the net. The Dutch side has already conceded six times and looks especially vulnerable at the back—particularly when facing top-tier opposition.

Nevertheless, Ajax still show plenty of fighting spirit away from home. Prior to their recent loss to Marseille, the Amsterdam club had avoided heavy defeats in 25 consecutive Champions League away games. Even with their current struggles, it’s too soon to talk about the team’s complete collapse.

Probable lineups

Chelsea : Sánchez, Gusto, Chalobah, Hato, Cucurella, James, Caicedo, Neto, Buonanotte, Garnacho, George

: Sánchez, Gusto, Chalobah, Hato, Cucurella, James, Caicedo, Neto, Buonanotte, Garnacho, George Ajax: Jaros, Guehi, Itakura, Bas, Rosa, Klaassen, Taylor, Glukh, Edvardsen, Godts, Weghorst

Match facts and head-to-head

Chelsea are unbeaten in 5 of their last 6 Champions League home matches

Ajax have lost 6 of their previous 7 Champions League fixtures

Both teams have scored in 7 of Ajax’s last 8 Champions League away games

Prediction

Despite Ajax’s defensive woes, they rarely suffer heavy defeats—especially on the road. Chelsea, meanwhile, haven’t shown enough attacking firepower in recent games to confidently dispatch opponents by three or more goals. My pick here: Ajax with a +2.0 handicap at odds of 1.75.