Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Sporting vs Marseille prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 22, 2025

Sporting vs Marseille prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 22, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Sporting CP vs Marseille prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Sporting CP Sporting CP
Champions League (Round 3) 22 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
World, Lisbon, Estadio Jose Alvalade
Marseille Marseille
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Sporting CP Win or Draw & Total over 1.5
Odds: 1.75
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the fixtures of the third round of the 2025/26 Champions League group stage unfolds on Wednesday at the José Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon, where Portuguese side Sporting host French giants Marseille. Let's break down the likely outcome, factoring in both teams' current form and their performances on the European stage.

Match preview

Sporting kicked off their campaign with a confident win, but then fell away to one of the group stage favorites, Napoli. Despite displaying solid organization, the club once again struggled to convert chances—a recurring issue for them in European competitions over recent seasons.

On home turf, the Lisbon side are traditionally tough to beat, but their defense can be shaky—Sporting have conceded in five straight home Champions League games. Still, defeats are rare: in their last six home matches in the competition, they've lost just twice.

Marseille notched up a victory in the opening rounds, but their overall play has been inconsistent. The French side managed a clean sheet only in their most recent match against Ajax; before that, they conceded and lost focus in six consecutive Champions League outings.

Their away form is a real concern—just one win in their last 13 Champions League road games. Nevertheless, Marseille continue to find the net regularly, and their matches seldom end with a low goal tally.

Probable lineups

  • Sporting: Silva, Fresneda, Quaresma, Diomande, Araujo, Ugarte, Morita, Gonçalves, Kenda, Trincão, Suárez
  • Marseille: Rulli, Pavard, Aguerd, Balerdi, Palmeri, O'Riley, Højbjerg, Greenwood, Gomes, Paixão, Aubameyang

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In each of Sporting's last 15 home Champions League matches, at least two goals have been scored
  • Marseille have lost 12 of their last 13 away games in the Champions League
  • Both teams have scored in 7 of Sporting's last 9 Champions League fixtures

Prediction

Both teams favor open, attacking football, but defensive frailties persist. Sporting are consistently prolific at home, while Marseille often struggle on the road but rarely play in low-scoring affairs. The smart pick here: Sporting not to lose and over 1.5 goals, at odds of 1.75.

Prediction on game Sporting CP Win or Draw & Total over 1.5
Odds: 1.75
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
