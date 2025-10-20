ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Real Madrid vs Juventus prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 22, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Real Madrid vs Juventus prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Real Madrid Real Madrid
Champions League (Round 3) 22 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
World, Madrid, Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Juventus Juventus
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.77
One of the headline fixtures of Matchday 3 in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League group stage will take place on Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid, where local giants Real Madrid host Juventus from Turin. Here’s a betting tip focused on goals in this high-stakes encounter, with solid odds for success.

Match preview

Real Madrid continue to impress in European competition and, after two rounds, sit second in their group with a perfect points tally. Special mention goes to their spectacular display in Kazakhstan against Kairat, where Los Blancos cruised to a 5-0 demolition and kept a Champions League clean sheet for the first time in a long while.

The home stats speak for themselves: in their last 10 Champions League games at the Bernabéu, Real have scored at least two goals on eight occasions. However, their defense remains vulnerable—Madrid have conceded one or two goals in eight of their last nine home fixtures. Heading into the clash with Juve, the hosts are fresh off an away win against Getafe.

Juventus, meanwhile, stumbled at the death in their previous group match, surrendering victory to Villarreal in the final minutes, and their winless streak in Europe continues. Still, the Turin side rarely lose to Spanish opponents in the group stage—just one defeat in their last eight such encounters.

Defensive woes persist for Juventus, especially on the road, where they have lost five of their last eleven Champions League away matches. The attack, however, remains consistent: Juve have found the net in 13 of their last 17 away games in the competition, scoring two or more on seven occasions. Over the weekend, Juventus fell away to Como, increasing pressure on their head coach.

Probable lineups

  • Real Madrid: Courtois, Carreras, Asensio, Militão, Valverde, Vinícius, Camavinga, Bellingham, Tchouaméni, Güler, Mbappé
  • Juventus: Di Gregorio, Gatti, Kelly, Rugani, Cambiaso, Thuram, Locatelli, Kalulu, Conceição, David, Yıldız

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Real have scored at least twice in 8 of their last 10 home Champions League games
  • Juventus have scored in 13 of their last 17 away matches in the competition
  • Both teams have scored in 7 of Juventus’ last 10 Champions League away games

Prediction

Both sides boast potent attacking options but continue to struggle defensively. Real consistently find the net at home, while Juventus have proven their ability to score on the road. Given these trends, backing ‘Both teams to score’ looks like a well-founded bet.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.77
