One of the headline clashes of Matchday 3 in the 2025/26 Champions League group stage unfolds this Wednesday at the Stade Louis II in Fontvieille, where Monaco will host London’s Tottenham. Here’s a promising bet on goals in this high-stakes encounter.

Match preview

Monaco have endured a frustrating start to their Champions League campaign, collecting just a single point so far. The team’s early impression was marred by a heavy defeat to Club Brugge and a dramatic draw against Manchester City, salvaged by a last-gasp penalty.

The Monegasques have struggled with defensive instability—conceding in five consecutive matches and recently changing head coach amid disappointing results. Still, their attack continues to find the net regularly, and on home soil, Monaco rarely suffer heavy losses, often maintaining a positive handicap in their European fixtures.

Tottenham arrive in a stronger position in the group, having secured four points from two matches. A win over Villarreal and a comeback draw against Bodø/Glimt highlight the squad’s fighting spirit and resilience, despite notable selection issues.

However, Spurs have a poor record on the road in the Champions League—just one victory in their last seven away trips. They almost always manage to score, but defensive lapses have cost them consistent results away from home.

Probable lineups

Monaco : Köhn, Kehrer, Salisu, Caio Henrique, Diatta, Teze, Bamba, Ouattara, Minamino, Balogun, Akliouche

Tottenham: Vicario, Spence, Danso, Gray, Porro, Palhinha, Bentancur, Bergvall, Kudus, Simons, Richarlison

Match facts and head-to-head

Monaco have scored in 12 of their last 15 Champions League matches

Tottenham have failed to win 6 of their last 7 away games in the competition

Both teams have scored in 5 of Monaco’s last 7 home Champions League fixtures

Prediction

Given both sides’ defensive frailties and their general tendency for high-scoring matches, a goal exchange looks highly likely. Monaco can capitalize on home advantage and, especially after the recent managerial change, are well placed to avoid defeat.