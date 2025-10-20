Prediction on game Total over 2.0 Odds: 1.78 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the headline clashes of Matchday 29 in the Brazilian Championship is set for Tuesday at the legendary Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro, where Vasco da Gama will lock horns with Fluminense. I’m backing a bet on goals here, with plenty of reasons to expect an exciting contest.

Match preview

Vasco are in sensational form under Fernando Diniz, boasting an impressive run of four wins in their last five outings. Their recent victory over Fortaleza was particularly telling: despite going a man down in the first half, the "Cruzmaltino" showed real grit to secure a 2-0 win. Summer reinforcements like Robert Renan, Cuesta, and Matheus França have shored up both the defense and midfield considerably.

Currently sitting ninth with 36 points, Vasco’s second-round performances are on par with the teams chasing Copa Libertadores spots. The side has also become less reliant on crosses to Vegetti, thanks to the development of Gomes and Moreira. This has made their attack more unpredictable and dangerous.

Fluminense, meanwhile, hold seventh place with 41 points, but their recent form tells a different story. Their narrow win over Juventude last time out was one of the weakest performances under Zubeldía—managing just a single shot on target against the league’s worst defense. The team has struggled for consistency, especially away from home.

That said, the "Tricolor" squad still boasts high-quality individuals like Cano and Luciano Acosta, who can decide matches on their own. However, ongoing creative struggles and the absence of Ganso continue to hamper them. Up against an aggressive, well-organized Vasco, it won’t be a walk in the park.

Probable lineups

Vasco da Gama: L. Jardim, Paulo Henrique, Cuesta, Robert Renan, L. Piton, Barros, Tchê Tchê, Coutinho, Nuno Moreira, Andrés Gomez, Ryan

L. Jardim, Paulo Henrique, Cuesta, Robert Renan, L. Piton, Barros, Tchê Tchê, Coutinho, Nuno Moreira, Andrés Gomez, Ryan Fluminense: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Thiago Silva, Freitas, Rene, Martinelli, Hercules, Luciano Acosta, Canobbio, Serna, Germán Cano

Match facts & head-to-head

Over 1.5 goals have been scored in 5 of Fluminense’s last 6 matches

Both teams have found the net in each of the last 4 head-to-head meetings

Vasco have scored at least 2 goals in 4 of their previous 5 league matches

Prediction

The Clássico is always a spectacle, but this time the teams’ current form is crucial. Vasco are riding a hot streak and play bold, attacking football, while Fluminense continue to struggle with midfield organization and creativity. Both sides have been involved in high-scoring games lately, so the logical bet here is on “total goals over 2.0.”