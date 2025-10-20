Prediction on game Win Inter Odds: 1.75 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the clashes of Matchday 3 in the 2025/26 Champions League group stage will take place on Tuesday at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium in Brussels, where the local side Union will host Inter Milan. I'm offering a prediction on the outcome of this intriguing encounter with favorable odds for success.

Match preview

Union are making their Champions League group stage debut and made a statement with a stunning away victory over PSV. However, the euphoria was short-lived—Belgium’s hopefuls were thrashed 0-4 at home by Newcastle in the following round. That defeat exposed the team’s defensive frailties, as they have now conceded at least three goals in three of their last five European fixtures.

Union haven’t shone at home either—just two wins in their last nine European home matches. Moreover, they’ve failed to score more than once in six of their previous eight games in Brussels. Still, with the arrival of new manager David Hubert, a shake-up is expected, and there’s no question about the hosts’ motivation.

Inter Milan are in red-hot form in this Champions League campaign—two wins with an aggregate score of 5-0. Their defense has been particularly impressive, registering ten clean sheets over the last two European seasons. Offensively, they’re consistent: Inter have scored at least twice in nine of their previous ten Champions League matches.

Christian Chivu’s side stay focused on the road—five wins and two draws in their last eight away games. In their four most recent away outings, the Nerazzurri have scored at least two goals each time. Still, it’s worth noting that big-margin victories are rare in such fixtures—most wins come by just a single goal.

Probable lineups

Union: Kjell Scherpen, Fedde Leysen, Kevin Mac Allister, Christian Burgess, Anan Khalaili, Adem Zorgane, Kamil van de Perre, Oussama Nyang, Anouar Ait El Hadj, Raoul Floruch, David Promis

Kjell Scherpen, Fedde Leysen, Kevin Mac Allister, Christian Burgess, Anan Khalaili, Adem Zorgane, Kamil van de Perre, Oussama Nyang, Anouar Ait El Hadj, Raoul Floruch, David Promis Inter: Yann Sommer, Yann Bisseck, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Denzel Dumfries, Nicolò Barella, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Federico Dimarco, Lautaro Martínez, Ange-Yoan Bonny

Match facts and head-to-head

Inter have scored at least two goals in 9 of their last 10 Champions League games.

Union have lost 4 of their last 5 Champions League fixtures.

Union have failed to win 7 of their last 9 European home matches.

Prediction

Despite being favorites, Inter rarely cruise to emphatic away wins. Union, even after their recent setback, have the resources to put up a fight on home turf—especially with a new coach at the helm. Factoring in the hosts’ motivation, the backing of their fans, and Inter’s occasional away inconsistencies, the smart bet here is on a narrow “Inter win” at odds of 1.75.