One of the highlights of Matchday 3 in the 2025/26 Champions League group stage will take place on Tuesday at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven, where Dutch giants PSV host Napoli from Naples. I’m tipping this clash to deliver plenty of goals—there’s a strong case for a high-scoring affair.

Match preview

After a shaky start to the group stage, PSV have managed to steady the ship somewhat. The Dutch side suffered a home defeat to Union but bounced back with a credible away draw against Bayer. Defensive issues persist, though—PSV have conceded in 10 consecutive Champions League fixtures.

Yet PSV’s home form remains a major weapon, especially in European competition. They rarely lose on their own turf and are consistently on the scoresheet—having netted at least once in each of their last 13 Champions League home games. History against Italian opposition also favors the hosts: PSV are unbeaten in 9 of their last 12 home encounters with Serie A clubs.

Napoli, meanwhile, picked up their first win of the current Champions League campaign last round, seeing off Sporting. Before that, they had struggled, winning just one of their previous six outings. Under Antonio Conte, Napoli are searching for balance, but defensive solidity remains elusive—they’ve conceded in 10 of their last 12 Champions League games.

On the road, Napoli favor an attacking approach, but it often comes at a price. In their last 13 Champions League away games, the Italians have kept just three clean sheets. Still, their firepower is undeniable: they’ve scored twice in six of those matches.

Probable lineups

PSV: Matej Kovář, Anass Salah-Eddine, Ryan Flamingo, Jarek Gasiorowski, Mauro Júnior, Jerdy Schouten, Joey Veerman, Ismael Saibari, Ivan Perišić, Guus Til, Kauhaib Driaueh

Napoli: Alex Meret, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Juan Jesus, Sam Beukema, Leonardo Spinazzola, Billy Gilmour, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Scott McTominay, David Neres

Match facts and head-to-head

PSV are unbeaten in 9 of their last 12 home matches against Italian teams in European competition.

Napoli have lost 6 of their last 11 Champions League away games.

At least 4 goals were scored in 5 of PSV’s last 6 Champions League home matches.

Prediction

PSV are consistently strong at home and always find the net, even against top-tier opponents. Napoli, for their part, play with aggression in attack but often struggle to stay organized defensively. Both sides tend toward high-scoring football—especially on the European stage—so expect an open, entertaining showdown packed with chances.