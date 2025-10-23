ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football LaLiga Predictions Espanyol vs Elche prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 25, 2025

Espanyol vs Elche prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 25, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Espanyol vs Elche prediction Photo: laliga.com / Author unknown
Espanyol Espanyol
LaLiga Spain (Round 10) 25 oct 2025, 10:15
- : -
Spain, Barcelona, RCDE Stadium
Elche Elche
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Espanyol Win or Draw & Total over 1.5
Odds: 1.7
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the key fixtures of La Liga's Matchday 10 will take place on Saturday at the Cornella-El Prat Stadium in Barcelona, where Espanyol will host Elche. Here’s a betting pick for this clash with a promising chance of success.

Match preview

Espanyol started the season on a high note, but after a string of strong results, the team has slowed down a bit. Their victory over Oviedo last matchday helped the Catalans snap a four-game winless streak and return to the European qualification zone. The team has been clinical in front of goal, finding the net in most of their matches. Espanyol are especially dangerous at home, collecting 13 out of a possible 18 points in their last home games.

However, their defense hasn't always been reliable—Espanyol have only kept a clean sheet in two of their last eight home fixtures. Offensively, the side is bold, boasting one of the best records for matches with at least two goals scored. Just two points separate Espanyol from the Champions League spots, and this upcoming match could be a golden opportunity to edge closer to the top three.

Elche, back in the top flight, are putting in robust and balanced performances. The team is unbeaten in four matches and has lost only once in nine rounds. However, Elche are still searching for their first away win, which has slightly slowed their climb up the table. Nevertheless, they trail Espanyol by just a single point and sit in a strong seventh place.

The visitors rarely score more than once, but they also concede few—nine goals in nine rounds, one of the best defensive records in La Liga. Even compared to the league’s giants, this stat underscores Elche’s disciplined backline. Their main issue is converting chances away from home, where they typically score no more than a single goal per match.

Probable lineups

  • Espanyol: Dmitrovic, Riedl, Cabrera, Sanchez, Romero, Exposito, Lozano, Dolan, Milla, Fernandez Jaen, Garcia
  • Elche: Peña, Nuñez, Chust, Bigas, Petro, Aguado, Febas, Neto, Valera, Mir, Silva

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Espanyol are unbeaten in 5 of their last 7 La Liga encounters with Elche.
  • Both teams have scored in 6 of the last 7 head-to-head matches between these sides.
  • Elche have failed to score more than once in 16 of their last 17 away games.

Prediction

Given Espanyol’s strong home form and Elche’s away struggles, the hosts have the edge. However, the Catalans’ defense is far from perfect, so the visitors could well get on the scoresheet. Taking into account their head-to-head history, the bet "1X and Over 1.5 Total Goals" at odds of 1.70 looks well justified.

Prediction on game Espanyol Win or Draw & Total over 1.5
Odds: 1.7
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory prediction A-League Men Australia 24 oct 2025, 04:35 Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory prediction and H2H — 24 October 2025 Newcastle Jets Odds: 1.45 Melbourne Victory Recommended 1xBet
Mara Sugar vs Bidco United prediction Premier League Kenya 24 oct 2025, 07:00 Kenya Premier Football League: Mara Sugar FC vs Bidco United Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds Mara Sugar Odds: 1.68 Bidco United Bet now 1xBet
Power Dynamos vs Vipers SC prediction CAF Champions League 24 oct 2025, 09:00 Power Dynamos vs Vipers prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 24, 2025 Power Dynamos Odds: 1.96 Vipers SC Bet now 1xBet
Heart of Lions vs Holy Stars prediction Premier League Ghana 24 oct 2025, 11:00 Ghana Premier Football League: Hearts of Lions vs Holy Stars Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds Heart of Lions Odds: 1.61 Holy Stars Recommended 1xBet
Al Hilal Omdurman vs Kenya Police prediction CAF Champions League 24 oct 2025, 12:00 Al-Hilal Al-Sudani vs Polis prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 24, 2025 Al Hilal Omdurman Odds: 1.55 Kenya Police Bet now Melbet
Werder Bremen vs Union Berlin prediction Bundesliga Germany 24 oct 2025, 14:30 Werder Bremen vs Union Berlin: Can Union Extend Their Winning Streak? Werder Bremen Odds: 1.84 Union Berlin Bet now 1xBet
Paris FC vs Nantes prediction Ligue 1 France 24 oct 2025, 14:45 Paris vs Nantes prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 24, 2025 Paris FC Odds: 1.73 Nantes Recommended 1xBet
AC Milan vs Pisa prediction Serie A Italy 24 oct 2025, 14:45 Milan vs Pisa prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 24, 2025 AC Milan Odds: 1.93 Pisa Bet now Melbet
Preston vs Sheffield United prediction EFL Championship 24 oct 2025, 15:00 Preston vs Sheffield United prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 24, 2025 Preston Odds: 1.8 Sheffield United Bet now Mostbet
Real Sociedad vs Sevilla prediction LaLiga Spain 24 oct 2025, 15:00 Real Sociedad vs Sevilla prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 24, 2025 Real Sociedad Odds: 1.81 Sevilla Recommended 1xBet
Udinese vs Lecce prediction Serie A Italy 25 oct 2025, 09:00 Udinese vs. Lecce prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 25, 2025 Udinese Odds: 1.4 Lecce Bet now 1xBet
Augsburg vs RB Leipzig prediction Bundesliga Germany 25 oct 2025, 09:30 Augsburg vs Leipzig prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 25, 2025 Augsburg Odds: 1.72 RB Leipzig Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores