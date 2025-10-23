Prediction on game Espanyol Win or Draw & Total over 1.5 Odds: 1.7 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the key fixtures of La Liga's Matchday 10 will take place on Saturday at the Cornella-El Prat Stadium in Barcelona, where Espanyol will host Elche. Here’s a betting pick for this clash with a promising chance of success.

Match preview

Espanyol started the season on a high note, but after a string of strong results, the team has slowed down a bit. Their victory over Oviedo last matchday helped the Catalans snap a four-game winless streak and return to the European qualification zone. The team has been clinical in front of goal, finding the net in most of their matches. Espanyol are especially dangerous at home, collecting 13 out of a possible 18 points in their last home games.

However, their defense hasn't always been reliable—Espanyol have only kept a clean sheet in two of their last eight home fixtures. Offensively, the side is bold, boasting one of the best records for matches with at least two goals scored. Just two points separate Espanyol from the Champions League spots, and this upcoming match could be a golden opportunity to edge closer to the top three.

Elche, back in the top flight, are putting in robust and balanced performances. The team is unbeaten in four matches and has lost only once in nine rounds. However, Elche are still searching for their first away win, which has slightly slowed their climb up the table. Nevertheless, they trail Espanyol by just a single point and sit in a strong seventh place.

The visitors rarely score more than once, but they also concede few—nine goals in nine rounds, one of the best defensive records in La Liga. Even compared to the league’s giants, this stat underscores Elche’s disciplined backline. Their main issue is converting chances away from home, where they typically score no more than a single goal per match.

Probable lineups

Espanyol : Dmitrovic, Riedl, Cabrera, Sanchez, Romero, Exposito, Lozano, Dolan, Milla, Fernandez Jaen, Garcia

: Dmitrovic, Riedl, Cabrera, Sanchez, Romero, Exposito, Lozano, Dolan, Milla, Fernandez Jaen, Garcia Elche: Peña, Nuñez, Chust, Bigas, Petro, Aguado, Febas, Neto, Valera, Mir, Silva

Match facts and head-to-head

Espanyol are unbeaten in 5 of their last 7 La Liga encounters with Elche.

Both teams have scored in 6 of the last 7 head-to-head matches between these sides.

Elche have failed to score more than once in 16 of their last 17 away games.

Prediction

Given Espanyol’s strong home form and Elche’s away struggles, the hosts have the edge. However, the Catalans’ defense is far from perfect, so the visitors could well get on the scoresheet. Taking into account their head-to-head history, the bet "1X and Over 1.5 Total Goals" at odds of 1.70 looks well justified.