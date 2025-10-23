One of the fixtures of Ligue 1's Matchday 9 will unfold this Saturday at the Louis II Stadium in Fontvieille, where the home side Monaco hosts Toulouse. Here’s a bet for this clash with a strong chance of success.

Match preview

Monaco are currently experiencing a rough patch in the season: three games without a win have dropped them to seventh in the table. Nevertheless, the team remains highly productive in front of goal, and their home form is rock-solid—12 league games unbeaten at home, with 10 of those ending in victory. The Monégasques attack with confidence, frequently scoring two or more goals at their own ground.

Opponents rarely hold back when facing Monaco, often leading to goal-fests on both sides. While Monaco's defense concedes regularly, their powerful attacking play more than compensates. With European qualification spots up for grabs, every point matters, and a win here could significantly boost their standing.

Toulouse come into this away fixture in high spirits, riding a three-match unbeaten run. Their recent results have been impressive—a commanding 4-0 victory over Metz and a 2-1 away win at Lyon. The team has climbed to eighth place, trailing Monaco by just a single point, making this encounter all the more crucial.

However, Toulouse tend to start games slowly: just one first-half win in seven rounds. Still, they consistently find the net on the road—nine goals in their last 12 away matches suggest they have what it takes to breach Monaco’s defense again. With both sides set up to attack, an open and action-packed contest is on the cards.

Probable lineups

Monaco : Köhn, Kehrer, Diatta, Ouattara, Salisu, Theate, Koulibaly, Henrique, Fati, Akliouche, Biret

: Köhn, Kehrer, Diatta, Ouattara, Salisu, Theate, Koulibaly, Henrique, Fati, Akliouche, Biret Toulouse: Restes, Sidibé, Nicolaisen, Cresswell, Dønnum, Caceres, Francis, Métal, Correia, Magri, Gboho

Match facts and head-to-head

Monaco are unbeaten at home in Ligue 1 since the start of the calendar year—a run of 12 matches.

In their last 6 head-to-heads at Louis II, Monaco have scored at least twice each time.

At least three goals have been scored in 5 of the last 6 league matches involving either side.

Prediction

Monaco are strong at home and rarely let visiting sides leave without conceding a couple of goals. Toulouse are in solid form but still have defensive frailties, especially away from home. Given the hosts’ motivation and attacking firepower, the optimal bet looks to be “Over 2.5 goals” at odds of 1.68.