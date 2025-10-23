ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Ligue 1 France Predictions Brest vs PSG prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 25, 2025

Brest vs PSG prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 25, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction Photo: ligue1.fr / Author unknown
Brest Brest
Ligue 1 France (Round 9) 25 oct 2025, 11:00
- : -
France, Brest, Stade Francis le Ble
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
Prediction on game Paris Saint-Germain Win & Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.75
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the key matches of Ligue 1’s 9th round will take place this Saturday at Stade Francis-Le Blé in Brest, where the local side welcomes reigning champions PSG. I’m backing a high-scoring affair with both teams finding the net.

Match preview

Brest are gradually finding their rhythm, showing solid form in recent rounds. The team is unbeaten in four consecutive matches, a run that has helped them climb from the bottom of the table to the mid-table pack. Notably, Brest’s matches are among the most prolific in Ligue 1, with plenty of goals scored.

At home, Brest look confident and consistently pick up points, almost always managing to get on the scoresheet at least once. However, their defense remains a weak link — they regularly concede, especially against top-tier opponents. The upcoming clash will truly test Brest’s backline against PSG’s formidable attack.

PSG have dropped points in recent Ligue 1 outings, a rare occurrence for a side with title ambitions. Yet, their recent demolition of Bayer in the Champions League showed the Parisians are in top form and ready to silence the critics with results on the pitch. PSG still boast one of the league’s most potent attacks.

On the road, PSG often allow opponents to score, but they make up for it with relentless offensive pressure. The squad is packed with players who can change the game single-handedly, and even the absence of key stars doesn’t stop them from racking up points. Facing Brest is a perfect chance to regain momentum and stay in the hunt for Ligue 1 leadership.

Probable lineups

  • Brest: Maetzki, Loco, Chardonnet, Koulibaly, Lala, Chotard, Doumbia, Magnetti, Ebimbe, Del Castillo, Ajorque
  • PSG: Chevalier, Zabarnyi, Beraldo, Hernandez, Meunou, Zaïre-Emery, Lee Kang-in, Doué, Barcola, Mbaye, Ramos

Match facts and head-to-head

  • PSG have won 14 of their last 15 Ligue 1 matches against Brest.
  • Both teams have scored in each of the last five head-to-head meetings.
  • Brest games average 3.5 goals per match — the third highest in Ligue 1.

Prediction

PSG clearly have the edge in quality, but the visitors often give up goals, especially away from home. Brest, in turn, are in strong attacking form and can trouble the champions’ defense. Expect an open match with both sides scoring and the favorites eventually prevailing.

