One of the headline fixtures of Matchday 8 in the Bundesliga will take place this Saturday at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, where the local side Borussia Dortmund hosts Köln. Here’s a betting tip focused on a high-scoring scenario, taking into account both teams’ current form.

Match preview

Borussia Dortmund may have stumbled in their recent away clash against Bayern, but overall the team is having a solid season, confidently holding their place near the top of the table. Dortmund are particularly formidable at home—they have won six of their last seven Bundesliga matches at Signal Iduna Park. Their attacking prowess is especially noteworthy: rarely do they settle for just a single goal.

At home, Borussia almost always delights the fans with goals and rarely slips up defensively. In the last seven league matches on their own turf, they’ve scored at least three goals in most games, often keeping their opponents from finding the net. The support from the stands and their attacking lineup will be key assets once again in this encounter.

Köln may look like underdogs against such powerhouse opposition, but they have shown plenty of character, even in tough matches. Lukas Kwasniok’s squad finds the net regularly, including on the road, having scored in three of their four away fixtures so far this season. However, their defensive efforts away from home have left much to be desired.

Köln’s defensive issues are highlighted by the fact that they’ve failed to keep a clean sheet in 12 of their last 14 Bundesliga away games. Despite their struggles to pick up points, they consistently get on the scoresheet and rarely leave the pitch empty-handed, making them a threat even against the favorites.

Probable lineups

Borussia Dortmund : Kobel, Schlotterbeck, Anton, Süle, Ryerson, Nmecha, Sabitzer, Groß, Svensson, Adeyemi, Guirassy

: Kobel, Schlotterbeck, Anton, Süle, Ryerson, Nmecha, Sabitzer, Groß, Svensson, Adeyemi, Guirassy Köln: Schwäbe, Schmid, Hübers, Heinz, Sebulonsen, Jóhannesson, Martel, Kaminski, Lund Hansen, Waldschmidt, Thielmann

Match facts and head-to-head

Borussia have scored at least three times in five of their last seven home matches.

Köln have found the net in 11 of their last 12 Bundesliga away games.

Both teams have scored in four of the last five meetings between these sides.

Prediction

Given the hosts’ attacking firepower at home and Köln’s ability to create chances even on the road, I expect both teams to get on the scoresheet. Both sides tend to play open, attacking football, and the stats back up the likelihood of goals at both ends.