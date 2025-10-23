ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Bundesliga Germany Predictions Augsburg vs Leipzig prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 25, 2025

Augsburg vs Leipzig prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 25, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Augsburg vs RB Leipzig prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Augsburg Augsburg
Bundesliga Germany (Round 8) 25 oct 2025, 09:30
- : -
Germany, Augsburg, WWK Arena
RB Leipzig RB Leipzig
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.72
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

One of the fixtures of Bundesliga matchday 8 will take place on Saturday at the WWK Arena in Augsburg, where the local side will host Leipzig. Let's break down a cautious bet on the goal total for this encounter, taking into account both teams' current form.

Match preview

Augsburg have started to pick up points in recent rounds, but still remain inconsistent both in attack and defence. The team managed to score in two consecutive matches for the first time this season, yet their defensive woes persist—they have now conceded in 11 straight league games. Even with the support of the home crowd, their results at the WWK Arena leave much to be desired.

Augsburg's playing style is built around attacking intent, but converting chances into goals remains a challenge. This is especially evident in their home games: in just three of their last 15 Bundesliga matches at home have they scored more than once. At the same time, they rarely suffer major defensive collapses—most opponents are limited to one or two goals per game.

Leipzig come into the match in excellent form, having collected 16 points from their last six league outings and sitting confidently in second place. However, most of this success has come at home. On the road, Leipzig are far less impressive, facing significant challenges breaking down opposition defences.

Leipzig's away performances in this Bundesliga campaign have been underwhelming—over their last 11 away league matches, they've scored more than once just once, and more often than not, they've left the pitch goalless. Defensively, though, the "Red Bulls" are solid as ever: in eight of those games, they conceded no more than once, and kept a clean sheet on six occasions.

Probable lineups

  • Augsburg: Dahmen, Jakic, Banks, Matsima, Fellhauer, Massengo, Cade, Giannoulis, Saad, Kemuer, Reider
  • Leipzig: Gulácsi, Raum, Lukeba, Orban, Baku, Uedraogo, Baumgartner, Seiwald, Nusa, Romulo, Bakayoko

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Leipzig have scored no more than one goal in each of their last six Bundesliga away matches.
  • Six of the last eight meetings between these sides in Augsburg have featured under 3.5 goals.
  • Augsburg have conceded two or more goals in five of their last seven Bundesliga home games.

Prediction

Both teams are not known for high-scoring head-to-heads and neither have shown exceptional attacking prowess this season. Given the stats, current trends, and Leipzig's cautious approach away from home, expect a tight contest with few goals on the scoreboard.

Prediction on game Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.72
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory prediction A-League Men Australia 24 oct 2025, 04:35 Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory prediction and H2H — 24 October 2025 Newcastle Jets Odds: 1.45 Melbourne Victory Recommended 1xBet
Mara Sugar vs Bidco United prediction Premier League Kenya 24 oct 2025, 07:00 Kenya Premier Football League: Mara Sugar FC vs Bidco United Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds Mara Sugar Odds: 1.68 Bidco United Bet now 1xBet
Power Dynamos vs Vipers SC prediction CAF Champions League 24 oct 2025, 09:00 Power Dynamos vs Vipers prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 24, 2025 Power Dynamos Odds: 1.96 Vipers SC Bet now 1xBet
Heart of Lions vs Holy Stars prediction Premier League Ghana 24 oct 2025, 11:00 Ghana Premier Football League: Hearts of Lions vs Holy Stars Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds Heart of Lions Odds: 1.61 Holy Stars Recommended 1xBet
Al Hilal Omdurman vs Kenya Police prediction CAF Champions League 24 oct 2025, 12:00 Al-Hilal Al-Sudani vs Polis prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 24, 2025 Al Hilal Omdurman Odds: 1.55 Kenya Police Bet now Melbet
Werder Bremen vs Union Berlin prediction Bundesliga Germany 24 oct 2025, 14:30 Werder Bremen vs Union Berlin: Can Union Extend Their Winning Streak? Werder Bremen Odds: 1.84 Union Berlin Bet now 1xBet
Paris FC vs Nantes prediction Ligue 1 France 24 oct 2025, 14:45 Paris vs Nantes prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 24, 2025 Paris FC Odds: 1.73 Nantes Recommended 1xBet
AC Milan vs Pisa prediction Serie A Italy 24 oct 2025, 14:45 Milan vs Pisa prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 24, 2025 AC Milan Odds: 1.93 Pisa Bet now Melbet
Preston vs Sheffield United prediction EFL Championship 24 oct 2025, 15:00 Preston vs Sheffield United prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 24, 2025 Preston Odds: 1.8 Sheffield United Bet now Mostbet
Real Sociedad vs Sevilla prediction LaLiga Spain 24 oct 2025, 15:00 Real Sociedad vs Sevilla prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 24, 2025 Real Sociedad Odds: 1.81 Sevilla Recommended 1xBet
Udinese vs Lecce prediction Serie A Italy 25 oct 2025, 09:00 Udinese vs. Lecce prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 25, 2025 Udinese Odds: 1.4 Lecce Bet now 1xBet
Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Bayern Munich prediction Bundesliga Germany 25 oct 2025, 09:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Bayern Munich prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 25, 2025 Borussia Moenchengladbach Odds: 1.65 Bayern Munich Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores