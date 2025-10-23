One of the fixtures of Bundesliga matchday 8 will take place on Saturday at the WWK Arena in Augsburg, where the local side will host Leipzig. Let's break down a cautious bet on the goal total for this encounter, taking into account both teams' current form.

Match preview

Augsburg have started to pick up points in recent rounds, but still remain inconsistent both in attack and defence. The team managed to score in two consecutive matches for the first time this season, yet their defensive woes persist—they have now conceded in 11 straight league games. Even with the support of the home crowd, their results at the WWK Arena leave much to be desired.

Augsburg's playing style is built around attacking intent, but converting chances into goals remains a challenge. This is especially evident in their home games: in just three of their last 15 Bundesliga matches at home have they scored more than once. At the same time, they rarely suffer major defensive collapses—most opponents are limited to one or two goals per game.

Leipzig come into the match in excellent form, having collected 16 points from their last six league outings and sitting confidently in second place. However, most of this success has come at home. On the road, Leipzig are far less impressive, facing significant challenges breaking down opposition defences.

Leipzig's away performances in this Bundesliga campaign have been underwhelming—over their last 11 away league matches, they've scored more than once just once, and more often than not, they've left the pitch goalless. Defensively, though, the "Red Bulls" are solid as ever: in eight of those games, they conceded no more than once, and kept a clean sheet on six occasions.

Probable lineups

Augsburg : Dahmen, Jakic, Banks, Matsima, Fellhauer, Massengo, Cade, Giannoulis, Saad, Kemuer, Reider

: Dahmen, Jakic, Banks, Matsima, Fellhauer, Massengo, Cade, Giannoulis, Saad, Kemuer, Reider Leipzig: Gulácsi, Raum, Lukeba, Orban, Baku, Uedraogo, Baumgartner, Seiwald, Nusa, Romulo, Bakayoko

Match facts and head-to-head

Leipzig have scored no more than one goal in each of their last six Bundesliga away matches.

Six of the last eight meetings between these sides in Augsburg have featured under 3.5 goals.

Augsburg have conceded two or more goals in five of their last seven Bundesliga home games.

Prediction

Both teams are not known for high-scoring head-to-heads and neither have shown exceptional attacking prowess this season. Given the stats, current trends, and Leipzig's cautious approach away from home, expect a tight contest with few goals on the scoreboard.