Dailysports Predictions Football Bundesliga Germany Predictions Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Bayern Munich prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 25, 2025

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Bayern Munich prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 25, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Bayern Munich prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Borussia Moenchengladbach Borussia Moenchengladbach
Bundesliga Germany (Round 8) 25 oct 2025, 09:30
- : -
Germany, Monchengladbach, Borussia-Park
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich
One of the headline fixtures of Bundesliga matchday 8 takes place this Saturday at Borussia-Park in Mönchengladbach, where the local Borussia side hosts Bayern Munich. Let's break down a potential bet on the outcome, taking into account the current form of both teams and the statistics from their head-to-head clashes.

Match preview

Borussia Mönchengladbach are enduring one of the most disappointing seasons in their history and are yet to register a single Bundesliga victory. The team sits bottom of the table, unable to escape a crisis that has lasted 14 matches, including games from last season. However, on home turf, Borussia tend to play cautiously and rarely suffer heavy defeats.

The hosts have major attacking struggles, underlined by their status as one of the two worst teams in the league for goals scored. Still, their defense remains fairly solid—at least one opponent failed to score in four of their last five home games, and most matches ended with few goals. This suggests they could put up a more stubborn resistance against the league leaders.

Bayern Munich are cruising at the top of the table, displaying electrifying attacking football. The team has won every match this season, including the last nine league games, and continues to pick up points on all fronts. Their goal stats are especially impressive: Bayern have scored the most and conceded the fewest in the Bundesliga.

On the road, Bayern also deliver strong results, though big away victories are a bit less frequent. The team seldom lets their guard down, but with fatigue from European competition, they might opt for a more measured approach. Additionally, in head-to-head encounters at Borussia’s ground, blowout wins are a rarity, which only adds to the intrigue of this clash.

Probable lineups

  • Borussia Mönchengladbach: Nicolas, Scally, Elvedi, Dicks, Friedrich, Reitz, Kastrop, Zander, Engelhardt, Neuhaus, Tabakovic
  • Bayern Munich: Neuer, Boey, Tah, Upamecano, Laimer, Dias, Kimmich, Pavlovic, Jackson, Olise, Kane

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Borussia Mönchengladbach are winless in their last 14 Bundesliga matches.
  • Bayern Munich have claimed 6 wins in their last 7 Bundesliga away games.
  • In the previous six meetings between these teams in Mönchengladbach, Bayern have not won by more than two goals.

Prediction

Despite the gulf in class, Borussia traditionally make life difficult for Bayern on home soil and rarely lose by a wide margin. The visitors, even in superb form, are likely to manage their energy given a packed schedule and will probably look to avoid unnecessary exertion. My prediction is Borussia Mönchengladbach with a +2.5 handicap at odds of 1.65.

