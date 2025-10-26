ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Super Lig Turkey Predictions Samsunspor vs Rizespor: Will Samsunspor Extend Their Unbeaten Run?

Samsunspor vs Rizespor: Will Samsunspor Extend Their Unbeaten Run?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Samsunspor vs Rizespor prediction Photo: https://x.com/Samsunspor
Samsunspor Samsunspor
Super Lig Turkey (Round 10) 27 oct 2025, 13:00
- : -
Turkiye, Samsun, Samsun Yeni 19 Mayis Stadyumu
Rizespor Rizespor
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Samsunspor
Odds: 1.9
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On Monday, October 27, the tenth round of the Süper Lig brings us a clash between Samsunspor and Rizespor. Kickoff is scheduled for 18:00 CET, and here’s my take on this fixture.

Samsunspor vs Rizespor: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Samsunspor are unbeaten in their last seven matches: four wins and three draws.
  • Rizespor have failed to win in their previous two games and have only one victory in their last five.
  • At home, Samsunspor are unbeaten in four matches: two wins and two draws.
  • Samsunspor have kept three clean sheets in their last four games.
  • Samsunspor have not lost a single match this season without scoring.
  • Last season, Samsunspor finished third — only the third time in their history they’ve achieved such a high position.
  • In their most recent encounter, Rizespor defeated Samsunspor 3–2.

Samsunspor vs Rizespor: Match Preview

Samsunspor finished third last season but narrowly missed out on qualification for the Europa League, instead entering the Europa Conference League. Their European campaign has started impressively — two wins in two matches and a perfect six points. Domestically, they’re performing solidly as well. With 16 points from nine rounds, Samsunspor sit seventh in the Süper Lig table. They trail fourth place by just one point and third place by three, leaving them well positioned to once again finish among the league’s elite.

Rizespor, meanwhile, are further down the standings. With nine points from nine matches, they occupy 12th place. The team hasn’t won in its last two outings — a draw and a loss. Last season, Rizespor finished ninth, and a mid-table finish seems likely again this year. Their performances and squad quality suggest they can remain competitive without challenging for the top spots. So far this season, Rizespor have recorded two wins, three draws, and four defeats.

Probable Lineups

  • Samsunspor: Kocuk; Yavru, Satka, Van Drongelen, Tomasson; Makoumbou; Musaba, Holse, Yuksel, Kilinic; Ndiaye
  • Rizespor: Canpolat; Sahin, Mocsi, Akaydin, Nielsen; Papanikolaou, Laci; Zeqiri, Buljubasic, Bulut; Sowe

Prediction

Samsunspor are playing confident, disciplined football and remain in contention for the upper spots in the Süper Lig. I expect them to capitalize on their strong home form and secure a victory — that’s the bet I recommend for this match.

Prediction on game Win Samsunspor
Odds: 1.9
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Lille vs Metz prediction Ligue 1 France Today, 10:00 Lille vs Metz: Can Metz Claim Their First Win in Ligue 1? Lille Odds: 1.69 Metz Recommended 1xBet
Verona vs Cagliari prediction Serie A Italy Today, 10:00 Verona vs Cagliari prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 26, 2025 Verona Odds: 1.61 Cagliari Bet now 1xBet
Wolverhampton vs Burnley prediction English Premier League Today, 10:00 Wolverhampton vs Burnley: Can Wolves Secure Their First Premier League Win of the Season? Wolverhampton Odds: 1.5 Burnley Bet now Melbet
Aston Villa vs Manchester City prediction English Premier League Today, 10:00 Aston Villa vs Manchester City: Will City Extend Their Winning Streak? Aston Villa Odds: 1.89 Manchester City Recommended Mostbet
Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest prediction English Premier League Today, 10:00 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 26, 2025 Bournemouth Odds: 1.7 Nottingham Forest Bet now Melbet
Aston Villa vs Manchester City prediction English Premier League Today, 10:00 Aston Villa vs Manchester City prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 26, 2025 Aston Villa Odds: 1.7 Manchester City Bet now 1xBet
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace prediction English Premier League Today, 10:00 Arsenal vs Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 26 October 2025 Arsenal Odds: 1.66 Crystal Palace Recommended Mostbet
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace prediction English Premier League Today, 10:00 Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 26, 2025 Arsenal Odds: 1.63 Crystal Palace Bet now 1xBet
Sassuolo vs Roma prediction Serie A Italy Today, 10:00 Sassuolo vs Roma prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 26 October 2025 Sassuolo Odds: 1.9 Roma Bet now Melbet
Bayer Leverkusen vs Freiburg prediction Bundesliga Germany Today, 10:30 Bayer vs Freiburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 26 October 2025 Bayer Leverkusen Odds: 1.75 Freiburg Recommended Melbet
Abia Warriors vs Barau prediction NPFL Nigeria Today, 11:00 Nigeria Premier League: Abia Warriors vs Barau Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds Abia Warriors Odds: 1.4 Barau Bet now 1xBet
Real Madrid vs Barcelona prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 11:15 Real Madrid vs Barcelona prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 26, 2025 Real Madrid Odds: 1.82 Barcelona Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores