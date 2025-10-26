Prediction on game Win Samsunspor Odds: 1.9 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On Monday, October 27, the tenth round of the Süper Lig brings us a clash between Samsunspor and Rizespor. Kickoff is scheduled for 18:00 CET, and here’s my take on this fixture.

Samsunspor vs Rizespor: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

Samsunspor are unbeaten in their last seven matches: four wins and three draws.

Rizespor have failed to win in their previous two games and have only one victory in their last five.

At home, Samsunspor are unbeaten in four matches: two wins and two draws.

Samsunspor have kept three clean sheets in their last four games.

Samsunspor have not lost a single match this season without scoring.

Last season, Samsunspor finished third — only the third time in their history they’ve achieved such a high position.

In their most recent encounter, Rizespor defeated Samsunspor 3–2.

Samsunspor vs Rizespor: Match Preview

Samsunspor finished third last season but narrowly missed out on qualification for the Europa League, instead entering the Europa Conference League. Their European campaign has started impressively — two wins in two matches and a perfect six points. Domestically, they’re performing solidly as well. With 16 points from nine rounds, Samsunspor sit seventh in the Süper Lig table. They trail fourth place by just one point and third place by three, leaving them well positioned to once again finish among the league’s elite.

Rizespor, meanwhile, are further down the standings. With nine points from nine matches, they occupy 12th place. The team hasn’t won in its last two outings — a draw and a loss. Last season, Rizespor finished ninth, and a mid-table finish seems likely again this year. Their performances and squad quality suggest they can remain competitive without challenging for the top spots. So far this season, Rizespor have recorded two wins, three draws, and four defeats.

Probable Lineups

Samsunspor: Kocuk; Yavru, Satka, Van Drongelen, Tomasson; Makoumbou; Musaba, Holse, Yuksel, Kilinic; Ndiaye

Rizespor: Canpolat; Sahin, Mocsi, Akaydin, Nielsen; Papanikolaou, Laci; Zeqiri, Buljubasic, Bulut; Sowe

Prediction

Samsunspor are playing confident, disciplined football and remain in contention for the upper spots in the Süper Lig. I expect them to capitalize on their strong home form and secure a victory — that’s the bet I recommend for this match.