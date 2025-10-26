ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Super Lig Turkey Predictions Gaziantep vs Fenerbahçe: Who Will Prevail in the Battle for Third Place in the Süper Lig?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Gaziantep FK vs Fenerbahce prediction Getty Images
Gaziantep FK Gaziantep FK
Super Lig Turkey (Round 10) 27 oct 2025, 13:00
- : -
Turkiye, Gaziantep, Gaziantep Stadyumu
Fenerbahce Fenerbahce
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
In the tenth round of the Turkish Süper Lig, Gaziantep will host Fenerbahçe. The match is set for Monday, October 27, with kickoff at 18:00 CET. Here’s my take and betting insight for this clash.

Gaziantep vs Fenerbahçe: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Gaziantep are unbeaten in seven consecutive matches: two draws and five wins.
  • Fenerbahçe are also on a five-match unbeaten run: four victories and one draw.
  • Gaziantep have scored in seven straight games.
  • Fenerbahçe have failed to win in their last three away fixtures: two draws and a defeat.
  • Gaziantep’s home unbeaten streak stands at four matches: three wins and a draw.
  • Fenerbahçe boast the third-best defense in the Süper Lig, having conceded only six goals.
  • In six of their last ten matches, Gaziantep have scored over 1.5 goals, while Fenerbahçe have done so in five.
  • In their most recent head-to-head meeting, Fenerbahçe defeated Gaziantep 3–1. Gaziantep last beat Fenerbahçe back in 2021.

Gaziantep vs Fenerbahçe: Match Preview

Gaziantep and Fenerbahçe are neck and neck in the standings, fighting for third place in the Süper Lig table. The difference between them is just two points, meaning the winner will either solidify or claim third position outright.

Both sides are in fine form. Gaziantep are unbeaten in seven matches and come off a thrilling 3–2 victory over Antalyaspor. They currently sit fourth with 17 points after nine rounds. However, their goal difference of 15:14 highlights defensive issues — theirs is the third-leakiest backline in the league.

Facing them is a team with one of the strongest defenses in the competition — Fenerbahçe have conceded just six goals in nine matches. They won their last league fixture 2–1 and currently occupy third place with 19 points. They trail second place by four points and the league leaders by seven, though they still have a game in hand over the second-placed side — a chance to close the gap. Moreover, Fenerbahçe are also performing strongly in the Europa League, with nine points from three matches.

Probable Lineups

  • Gaziantep: Boznan; Perez, Kizildag, Sanuc, Rodrigues; Kabasakal, Camara; Kozlowski, Maxim, Lungoyi; Bayo
  • Fenerbahçe: Ederson; Semedo, Skriniar, Oosterwolde, Brown; Asensio, Alvarez, Yuksek; Nene, En-Nesyri, Akturkoglu

Prediction

Both teams are in strong form, promising an entertaining encounter. However, Fenerbahçe’s squad looks more balanced and superior in quality. I expect the Istanbul side to come away with all three points — that’s where my bet goes.

