Xabi Alonso matches Zinedine Zidane’s record that had stood since 2016
Real Madrid faced Barcelona and triumphed 2–1 over their fiercest rivals. Head coach Xabi Alonso managed to equal a remarkable achievement that had remained untouched for nine years.
Details: According to Squawka Dugout, the Spanish coach replicated Zinedine Zidane’s feat by winning his first El Clásico in his very first match as Real Madrid’s head coach. No manager had managed to do so since 2016.
Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 2–1 and strengthened their position at the top of La Liga. After ten rounds, Madrid have 27 points, while Barcelona sit on 22.
Reminder: In the 72nd minute, Alonso substituted Vinícius — a decision that enraged the player, who stormed off the pitch in frustration. It was later revealed what he said to his coach after a transcript of their exchange emerged.