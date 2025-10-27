ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Copa del Rey Predictions Maracena — Valencia Prediction and H2H — 28 October 2025

Maracena — Valencia Prediction and H2H — 28 October 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
UD Maracena vs Valencia prediction Photo: https://x.com/valenciacf_en/Author unknownn
UD Maracena UD Maracena
Copa del Rey Spain (Round 1) 28 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
Spain, Estadio Ciudad Deportiva de Maracena.
Valencia Valencia
On October 28, 2025, in the 1/64 finals of the Copa del Rey, Maracena will host Valencia. The match is scheduled to kick off at 20:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the potential outcome of this clash.

Maracena

The football club Maracena, based in the Spanish city of the same name, does not have any significant achievements in its history. The team primarily competes in the Tercera División of Spain, where it consistently participates each season but without notable success.

Maracena’s last official match took place back in 2024 in the Tercera División. By the end of that season, the team finished 16th in their group. Since then, the club has effectively been without competitive play for a year and a half, making it difficult to assess their current level of readiness.

However, in the current edition of the cup competition, Maracena has already passed the first round, where they faced Sporting Ceuta. Maracena managed to handle the challenge: they drew in the away leg and then secured a 2-0 victory in the home match.

Their next opponent will be a significantly tougher test, and now the team will need to demonstrate all they are capable of.

Valencia

Valencia come into this match not in the best form. The team have gone five league games without a win, recording three defeats and two draws. In the previous round, Valencia were beaten 2-0 at home by Villarreal. After ten rounds, the “Bats” sit 15th in the league table with just nine points.

Regarding the Copa del Rey, last season Valencia reached the quarter-finals, where they were eliminated by Barcelona. In the current edition, the team will be aiming to match or even improve on that performance as they look to start their cup campaign on a positive note.

Key Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Valencia have lost 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • Three of Valencia’s last 4 away matches have seen under 2.5 goals.
  • This will be the first-ever meeting between Maracena and Valencia.

Maracena — Valencia Prediction

Although cup matches always have a special atmosphere, in this encounter the opponents represent different levels of quality. Valencia, even though not in their best form, remain the clear favorites. This match could be a good opportunity for them to gain positive momentum and regain confidence after a series of disappointing league results. Their opponent, a lower-division team, has nothing to lose. Having passed the first round of the cup, where their opponent was also not particularly strong, they now have a chance to test themselves against a more renowned side. However, given the difference in class, Valencia are expected to dominate possession and create the majority of scoring opportunities, making a productive, goal-filled game highly likely. My bet for this match — Total Goals Over 4.5 at odds of 1.53

