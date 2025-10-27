ES ES FR FR
Toledo vs Sevilla: Will It Be a Walk in the Park for Sevilla?

Toledo vs Sevilla: Will It Be a Walk in the Park for Sevilla?

Copa del Rey Spain (Round 1) 28 oct 2025, 16:00
In the first round of the Copa del Rey, Toledo will host Sevilla. The match will take place on Tuesday, October 28, kicking off at 21:00 CET, and here’s my betting insight for the encounter.

Toledo vs Sevilla: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Toledo have won their last two matches and suffered just one defeat in their last 13 games.
  • Sevilla have lost their previous two matches.
  • In their last four games, Sevilla have lost once and won three.
  • Toledo have scored at least once in their last four matches, while Sevilla have done so in 18 straight.
  • Away from home, Sevilla last failed to score back in April 2025.
  • Sevilla have not lost a single match this season without scoring.
  • The Andalusian club last lifted the Copa del Rey trophy in 2010.
  • These two teams have met four times in history: Toledo have won twice, Sevilla once.

Toledo vs Sevilla: Match Preview

Toledo currently play in the Tercera RFEF Group 18, where they sit top of the table with 16 points from eight matches, leading their closest rival on goal difference. They are just beginning their Copa del Rey campaign but already made a solid run in the Federation Cup earlier this season, reaching the semifinals. Since their relegation from the top division in 2000, Toledo have spent over two decades fluctuating between the third and fourth tiers of Spanish football. During that time, they twice exited the Copa del Rey at the Round of 32 stage against La Liga opponents.

Sevilla, of course, are a far more decorated and established side, both in La Liga and in the Copa del Rey, though their last triumph came back in 2010. Still, the team are far from their best at the moment. Sevilla currently sit 11th in La Liga. Last season, they finished 17th, and in the 2023/24 campaign — 14th. In last year’s Copa del Rey, the Andalusians were eliminated as early as the Round of 32. They enter this fixture on the back of two defeats: 1–2 against Real Sociedad and 1–3 against Mallorca.

Probable line-ups

  • Toledo: Buyo, Javi Sánchez, Andriu, Javi Fernández, Ximo Enguix, Alberto Martín, Butra, Raúl Pichardo, Diego Ramírez, Espinosa, David Sanz
  • Sevilla: Vlachodimos, Gudelj, Fábio Cardoso, Suazo, Carmona, Marcão, Sow, Agoumé, Vargas, Sánchez, Romero

Prediction

While Sevilla are far from their peak form, they remain a top-flight side determined to turn things around and advance further in the competition. Expect them to approach this match seriously, aiming for a convincing win. My recommendation: bet on Sevilla’s individual total over 3 goals.

