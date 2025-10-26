ES ES FR FR
Clash of two stars. Vinicius had a spat with Yamal after the final whistle

El Clásico ends in a scuffle
Football news Today, 15:17
Real Madrid overcame Barcelona in the tenth round of La Liga, but the main talking point wasn't the result—it was the tension that erupted after the final whistle. As the match drew to a close, a scuffle broke out between the benches of Real and Barcelona, and soon after, details emerged about a heated exchange between Vinicius and Lamine Yamal.

According to SportBible, after the game, Vinicius—clearly frustrated by being substituted in the 72nd minute—got into a verbal altercation with Yamal as they headed down the tunnel. The confrontation quickly escalated into shouting, forcing security to step in and restrain the furious Brazilian.

Interestingly, their rivalry had already started during the match. Cameras caught Vinicius shouting at the young Barcelona player:
— "You only pass backwards!"

