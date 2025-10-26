Vinicius outraged by substitution. Controversial Brazilian refuses to shake Alonso's hand and heads straight to the dressing room

An intriguing reaction

Real Madrid delighted the home crowd by defeating Barcelona, but the tension was still palpable in the air. Not all Los Blancos players were pleased with what was unfolding on the pitch.

In the 72nd minute, Xabi Alonso made the decision to substitute Vinicius Junior for Rodrygo—something the number 7 took exception to. Vinicius immediately started expressing his frustration on the field, then pointedly ignored the coach's handshake and stormed straight down the tunnel to the dressing room. Later, the Brazilian did return to the substitutes' bench.

📸 - WOW VINICIUS JR IS EXTREMELY ANGRY THAT HE IS BEING TAKEN OFF! pic.twitter.com/65ElGrpsLC — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) October 26, 2025

🚨 𝗠𝗔𝗝𝗢𝗥 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: VINICIUS JR IS SLAPPING THINGS AND DOESN'T SHAKE XABI ALONSO'S HANDS!



HE IS GOING STRAIGHT DOWN THE TUNNEL TOO! pic.twitter.com/KR9LtrJrRl — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) October 26, 2025

Interestingly, Vinicius hasn't scored for Real since October 4, when he bagged a brace against Villarreal. This season, he has 5 goals and 5 assists in 12 matches.