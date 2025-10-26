Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.58 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On October 28, 2025, the 1/16 finals of the DFB-Pokal will feature a clash between Heidenheim and Hamburger. The match is scheduled to kick off at 20:45 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the potential outcome of this matchup.

Heidenheim

Heidenheim, who narrowly avoided relegation to the 2. Bundesliga last season through the play-offs, managed to retain their spot in the top flight. However, their start to the new campaign has been disappointing. After eight rounds, the team sit 17th in the Bundesliga table with only four points, having scored seven goals and conceded sixteen.

Over their last six matches, Heidenheim have managed just one win and one draw. In their most recent outing, they suffered a 1–3 away defeat against Hoffenheim. All of Heidenheim’s points this season have come at home — both their victory and draw were earned on their own ground. Away from home, the team have lost all league matches so far, with the only exception being a 5–0 win over Bahlinger in the first round of the DFB-Pokal.

In head-to-head meetings at home against Hamburger, Heidenheim are unbeaten in their last five, recording two wins and three draws.

Hamburger

Hamburger enter this match after a 0–1 home defeat to Wolfsburg in the previous Bundesliga round — their second consecutive loss after a 1–2 defeat away to RB Leipzig. The team currently sits 13th in the Bundesliga standings with eight points.

Their away form has been particularly concerning: Hamburger are yet to win on the road this season, with three draws and two defeats. They have also failed to score in three of their last four away games. In the previous DFB-Pokal round, Hamburger barely advanced, defeating lower-league side Pirmasens only in extra time.

As for their head-to-head record against Heidenheim, Hamburger hold the advantage, winning four of the last six meetings, and two matches ending in a draw.

Probable Lineups

Heidenheim: Ramaj, Traore, Mainka, Siersleben, Fohrenbach, Beck, Schoppner, Dorsch, Ibrahimovic, Zivzivadze, Schimmer

Hamburger: Heuer, Capaldo, Muheim, Elfadli, Vušković, Remberg, Lokonga, Mikelbrencis, Dompé, Philippe, Königsdörffer

Key Facts and Head-to-Head

Heidenheim have lost 3 of their last 4 away matches.

Heidenheim have conceded first in 6 of their last 7 matches.

Hamburger have failed to win 12 of their last 14 matches.

Hamburger have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-head meetings.

Hamburger have scored first in 6 of the last 8 head-to-head meetings.

Heidenheim — Hamburger Prediction

Both teams come into this cup tie in unconvincing form and will be eager to secure a positive result to regain confidence. Heidenheim have been much stronger at home, while Hamburger continue to struggle on the road. Given the open nature of DFB-Pokal fixtures and the head-to-head history between these sides, this matchup promises plenty of attacking football and scoring opportunities for both teams. My bet for this match is Both Teams to Score at odds of 1.58.