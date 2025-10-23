Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.75 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On October 26, 2025, in Matchday 9 of the English Premier League, Everton will host Tottenham. The match is scheduled to kick off at 17:30 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the potential outcome of this clash.

Everton

Everton, who started the season fairly well, are currently experiencing a small dip in form. The team have lost three of their last five matches, drawn once, and secured only one victory. In their most recent Premier League outing, Everton played away against Manchester City and suffered a 0–2 defeat. During this difficult run, the team also exited the EFL Cup, losing to Wolverhampton.

In the league table, Everton currently sit 12th with 11 points and a neutral goal difference of 9 scored and 9 conceded. Regarding their home form, Everton have been relatively solid on their own turf this season, remaining unbeaten with three wins and two draws. In three of these five home matches, the team kept a clean sheet.

When it comes to home head-to-head statistics against Tottenham, Everton hold a clear advantage. The team have gone seven consecutive home games without losing to Tottenham, including six draws and a win in their last encounter in Liverpool. Interestingly, in six of these seven matches, both teams managed to score.

Tottenham

London’s Tottenham, following a mixed previous season where the team finished only 17th in the Premier League but won the Europa League, have started this season with relative confidence. Across 13 matches in all competitions, Tottenham have recorded only 2 defeats, both in the Premier League — one at the start of the campaign against Bournemouth, and in the most recent round, they lost at home to Aston Villa 1–2.

Currently, Tottenham sit 6th in the league table with 14 points, five points behind leaders Arsenal. In the Champions League, midweek saw the team play away at Monaco, ending in a 0–0 draw. This marked their second match in the group stage, following a previous draw against Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt and a win over Villarreal, leaving them still unbeaten in the competition.

In terms of form, Tottenham remain somewhat inconsistent. Over their last five matches in all competitions, they have registered just one win, three draws, and one defeat. Head-to-head encounters against Everton have traditionally been competitive, but in recent meetings, Tottenham have had the upper hand. Across the last seven matches between the sides, Tottenham have won four, Everton once, with two draws. These games have generally been high-scoring, with five of the seven fixtures finishing with over 2.5 goals.

Probable Lineups

Everton: Pickford, Keane, Tarkowski, O'Brien, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, Grealish, Dewsburry-Hall, Ndiaye, Beto

Tottenham: Vicario, Spence, van de Ven, Porro, Danso, Bentancur, Palhinha, Odobert, Xavi Simons, Kudus, Tel

Key Facts and Head-to-Head

Everton have failed to win 5 of their last 6 matches.

Everton have conceded first in 4 of their last 5 matches.

Tottenham have won or drawn 8 of their last 9 matches.

4 of Tottenham’s last 5 matches, both teams scored.

4 of Tottenham’s last 5 away matches ended with over 2.5 goals.

Tottenham have won or drawn 9 of their last 10 head-to-head meetings.

In 4 of the last head-to-head matches finished with over 2.5 goals.

4 of the last 5 head-to-head meetings, both teams scored.

Everton — Tottenham Prediction

Everton and Tottenham enter this clash not in their best form, but both are eager to end their recent shaky runs. Head-to-head encounters between these sides are always fiercely contested, though recently Tottenham has had the upper hand. Both teams tend to find the net, and these matches are often high-scoring. Considering Tottenham’s decent form and Everton’s strong home performances, we can expect a fairly balanced game with attacks from both sides and goals from both teams. My bet for this match – Both Teams to Score at odds of 1.75