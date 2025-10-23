ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Italy Predictions Torino vs Genoa prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 26 October 2025

Torino vs Genoa prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 26 October 2025

Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Torino vs Genoa prediction Photo: x.com/GenoaCFC/ Author unknownn
Torino Torino
Serie A Italy (Round 8) 26 oct 2025, 07:30
- : -
Italy, Turin, Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino
Genoa Genoa
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 1.5
Odds: 1.55
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

As part of the eighth round of the Italian Serie A, Torino and Genoa will face off in Turin on Sunday, October 26. Kick-off is set for 12:30 Central European Time. I'm offering a bet focused on the scoring potential of this match.

Match preview

Torino have shown decent results in the 2025/26 season but currently sit only 14th in the table. Marco Baroni's side have been leaking goals at an alarming rate, boasting the league's worst defense so far.

Things haven’t quite clicked in attack yet, but there are signs of improvement. Before the international break, Torino played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Lazio, and then, surprisingly, defeated Napoli at home.

Interestingly, Giovanni Simeone, on loan from the reigning champions, found the net in both matches. The Argentine striker now accounts for half of the team’s goals this season.

The team also excels on the counterattack, using their pace to threaten opponents’ goal. However, despite steady results, Torino must shore up their defensive play to avoid costly lapses at the back.

Genoa are struggling this season, especially up front. Despite having talented players, the team has trouble converting chances. Genoa have not tasted victory in Serie A for quite some time, reflecting their current form and league position.

Head coach Patrick Vieira is working to improve both attacking play and defensive stability, but only Verona have scored fewer goals so far. The Griffins are winless in their last seven league games and, as a result, find themselves in the relegation zone in 19th place.

Defensively, Genoa have also been shaky, particularly away from home. The team’s mistakes often result in conceded goals. Up front, the club is relying on young Italian Jeff Ekhator, but the 18-year-old is still lacking consistency and confidence at this level.

Match facts

  • Torino have scored in four consecutive matches.
  • The Bulls have won their last two home games.
  • Genoa are winless in Serie A for seven games running.
  • In their last five away matches, the Griffins have both scored and conceded.
  • Torino average 0.8 goals per game at home, while Genoa average 1.3 goals per game away.

Probable lineups

  • Torino: Israel, Tameze, Maripan, Coco, Pedersen, Nkunku, Asllani, Casadei, Vlasic, Adams, Simeone.
  • Genoa: Leali, Norton-Cuffy, Sabelli, Vasquez, Ostigard, Mazini, Frendrup, Malinovskyi, Vitinha, Ellertsson, Ekuban.

H2H

  • The last three meetings between these teams have ended in draws.
  • Genoa have not won in Turin since 2009.

Prediction

Both teams are struggling for results and can’t boast a strong start to the season. While Torino are gradually finding their feet, Genoa look particularly weak. The Genoese side need quick solutions to regain confidence and secure their first win. I expect an entertaining match and will bet on the total to exceed 1.5 goals.

