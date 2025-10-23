ES ES FR FR
Newcastle vs Fulham prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 25 October 2025

Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Newcastle vs Fulham prediction Photo: x.com/NUFC/ Author unknownn
English Premier League (Round 9) 25 oct 2025, 10:00
England, Newcastle, St James' Park
As part of the ninth round of the English Premier League, Newcastle will face Fulham. The match is set for Saturday, 25 October, with kick-off scheduled for 16:00 Central European Time. I’m offering a bet on the winner of this clash.

Match preview

Newcastle United are showing consistent results, sitting mid-table in the Premier League. Under Eddie Howe, the team combines solid defending with effective attacking, though there are still some serious questions about their attacking line.

Up front, new striker Nick Woltemade stands out, actively contributing to the creation of scoring chances. The 23-year-old German has already scored five goals for the Magpies and is proving to be a solid replacement for Isak.

The team also excels on the counterattack, using the pace of their players to threaten the opposition’s goal. However, despite their steady results, Newcastle need to improve their finishing to boost their goalscoring output.

Midweek, the Magpies claimed their second Champions League win. On home soil, Howe’s men left Benfica with no chance. Goals from Gordon and a brace from Barnes sealed the win, while goalkeeper Nick Pope even provided an assist.

Fulham have been inconsistent in the 2025/26 campaign. The team struggles to finish attacks and create chances, despite the presence of bright talents like Raúl Jiménez and Emile Smith Rowe.

Recent games show that the Cottagers have been losing away from home more often, conceding goals from set-pieces and opponents’ counterattacks. Fulham’s attacking model relies on positional play and quick runs from wide players, but the side suffers from poor finishing and a lack of accuracy in key areas.

Fulham’s defence is unstable, especially against teams with pace on the flanks. Defenders often make mistakes, leading to goals conceded. It’s clear the team is vulnerable when facing strong attacking opposition.

Marco Silva’s men have won only twice so far, both times at home. Of the eight points they’ve collected this season, only one has come away from home—a draw at Brighton in the opening round.

Match facts

  • Newcastle have won their last two home games with an aggregate score of 5-0.
  • Fulham have lost three matches in a row.
  • The Cottagers are yet to win away from home this season.
  • Newcastle average 2.6 goals per home game, while Fulham average 0.8 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

  • Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Burn, Guimarães, Tonali, Joelinton, Gordon, Barnes, Woltemade.
  • Fulham: Deno, Castagne, Diop, Bassey, Sessegnon, Berg, Smith Rowe, Wilson, Kevin, Iwobi, Jiménez.

H2H

  • The last two meetings between these sides ended in Fulham victories.
  • Newcastle and Fulham have not drawn since 2020.

Prediction

The clash between Newcastle and Fulham promises to be intriguing, with the hosts having a clear edge. Newcastle are expected to control the game and push for victory, while Fulham will look for counterattacking opportunities. The outcome will largely depend on finishing, and my recommendation is to back the Magpies’ success.

