Prediction on game Win Eintracht Frankfurt Odds: 1.72 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

As part of the eighth round of the German Bundesliga, Eintracht will face off against St. Pauli. The match will take place in Frankfurt on Saturday, October 25. Kick-off is scheduled for 15:30 Central European Time. I’m offering a bet on the winner of this clash.

Match preview

In the 2025/26 season, Eintracht have displayed electrifying attacking football but have struggled at the back. In the Bundesliga, the team has claimed three wins, recorded one draw, and suffered three defeats, collecting ten points and sitting seventh in the table.

The standout performance was a thrilling 6-4 victory over Borussia Mönchengladbach. However, against Bayern, Eintracht fell 0-3, exposing their defensive frailties.

Remarkably, the team has already conceded 29 goals in 11 matches this season. At the same time, Dino Toppmöller’s men have netted 30 goals—a truly impressive feat.

Eintracht’s Champions League campaign is also marked by high-scoring affairs. All three of their matches ended 5-1. They managed to beat Galatasaray, but suffered heavy defeats against both Atlético and Liverpool.

Last season, St. Pauli narrowly avoided relegation and managed to secure their Bundesliga status, albeit with great difficulty. It seems the modest club faces a similar battle for survival this year.

After a bright start, their results have declined. A draw with Borussia Dortmund, a win over Augsburg, and a derby triumph over Hamburg all came in the first three rounds, but St. Pauli have failed to pick up any points since.

With seven points, they currently sit 14th in the table, just three points above the drop zone. In the German Cup, St. Pauli barely scraped through to the second round, defeating a Regionalliga side on penalties.

Nevertheless, the team continues to fight for their top-flight status, hoping for an upturn in form. Their key player is striker Andreas Huntondji, who has scored three Bundesliga goals, though he’s playing in Hamburg on loan.

Match facts

Eintracht are winless in their last four matches.

Eintracht have lost their last three home games.

St. Pauli have lost four matches in a row.

The Hamburg side has failed to score in their last two away games.

Eintracht average 2.6 goals per game at home, while St. Pauli average 0.7 goals per game away.

Probable lineups

Eintracht Frankfurt : Zetterer, Amenda, Koch, Theate, Christensen, Braun, Larsson, Götze, Uzun, Doan, Burkardt.

: Zetterer, Amenda, Koch, Theate, Christensen, Braun, Larsson, Götze, Uzun, Doan, Burkardt. St. Pauli: Vasilj, Davigala, Smith, Ritzka, Pyrka, Oppie, Sands, Fujita, Sinani, Kaars, Huntondji.

H2H

St. Pauli have never beaten Eintracht in Frankfurt.

Eintracht are unbeaten against St. Pauli since 2011.

Prediction

The hosts are clear favorites, boasting a much stronger squad. Eintracht’s frequent defensive lapses could give the visitors a chance, but it shouldn’t affect the result. My bet is on an Eintracht victory.