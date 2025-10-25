"These are statements to spice up El Clásico" - Iniesta comments on Lamine Yamal's words about Real

The legendary footballer didn't attach much importance to Yamal's remarks

Barcelona legend Andrés Iniesta did not stay away from the comments made by Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal.

Details: Andrés Iniesta responded to the much-discussed words of Lamine Yamal, who earlier made statements about Real and the referees ahead of El Clásico.

"It's just a statement to add a bit of spice to El Clásico! I'm sure we're in for a spectacular match," Iniesta said.

🚨 Andrés Iniesta MINIMISE les propos de Lamine Yamal concernant le Real Madrid et l'arbitrage ! 🇪🇸😌



"C'EST UNE DÉCLARATION POUR DONNER DU PIQUANT AU CLASICO !



Je suis sûr que ce sera un match spectaculaire."



Reminder: Real Madrid fans are planning a protest against Lamine Yamal at the Santiago Bernabéu.