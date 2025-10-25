ES ES FR FR
"These are statements to spice up El Clásico" - Iniesta comments on Lamine Yamal's words about Real

The legendary footballer didn't attach much importance to Yamal's remarks
Football news Today, 11:28
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Barcelona legend Andrés Iniesta did not stay away from the comments made by Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal.

Details: Andrés Iniesta responded to the much-discussed words of Lamine Yamal, who earlier made statements about Real and the referees ahead of El Clásico.

"It's just a statement to add a bit of spice to El Clásico! I'm sure we're in for a spectacular match," Iniesta said.

Reminder: Real Madrid fans are planning a protest against Lamine Yamal at the Santiago Bernabéu.

