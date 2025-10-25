"These are statements to spice up El Clásico" - Iniesta comments on Lamine Yamal's words about Real
The legendary footballer didn't attach much importance to Yamal's remarks
Football news Today, 11:28Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/marca/status/1981745797193449690
Barcelona legend Andrés Iniesta did not stay away from the comments made by Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal.
Details: Andrés Iniesta responded to the much-discussed words of Lamine Yamal, who earlier made statements about Real and the referees ahead of El Clásico.
"It's just a statement to add a bit of spice to El Clásico! I'm sure we're in for a spectacular match," Iniesta said.
Reminder: Real Madrid fans are planning a protest against Lamine Yamal at the Santiago Bernabéu.