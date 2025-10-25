ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news He angered everyone. Real Madrid fans plan protest against Lamine Yamal at the Santiago Bernabéu

He angered everyone. Real Madrid fans plan protest against Lamine Yamal at the Santiago Bernabéu

Supporters intend to boo the Barcelona winger
Football news Today, 09:23
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
He angered everyone. Real Madrid fans plan protest against Lamine Yamal at the Santiago Bernabéu https://x.com/FCBarcelona/status/1974118198560895274

Tomorrow at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, Real Madrid fans are gearing up for a massive protest aimed at Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal.

Details: According to Spanish media, Madrid supporters plan to whistle every time Yamal touches the ball. The booing is set to begin as soon as the stadium announcer calls out his name before kick-off.

The reason for this backlash is the recent comments made by the 18-year-old prodigy, which have been met with fierce criticism in Madrid. Yamal's words are believed to have offended the home crowd.

The atmosphere at the Bernabéu is expected to be absolutely electric and tense.

Reminder: Xabi Alonso stated he pays no attention to Lamine Yamal's remarks ahead of El Clásico.

