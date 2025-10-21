Huijsen teases fans ahead of El Clásico: "Will I play? Let it be a surprise"

The Spaniard admits he already knows the answer

Real Madrid's young defender, Dean Huijsen, who recently missed time due to injury, has stoked excitement among Los Blancos fans ahead of the upcoming El Clásico clash with Barcelona.

Details: In an interview, the young defender was asked if he would be fit to play in El Clásico, but the Spaniard kept his cards close to his chest:

"Will I play in El Clásico? I think I already know the answer... but let's keep it a surprise," Huijsen said.

🚨🗣️Dean Huijsen: "Will I make it to the Clásico? I think I already know; but we'll keep it as a surprise." pic.twitter.com/0vVhLIHYa5 — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) October 21, 2025

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona showdown will take place on Sunday, October 26, at 16:25 Central European Time.

Reminder: David Alaba will miss El Clásico due to injury.