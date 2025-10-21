Huijsen teases fans ahead of El Clásico: "Will I play? Let it be a surprise"
The Spaniard admits he already knows the answer
Football news Today, 10:03Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/realmadrid/status/1975892935544897928
Real Madrid's young defender, Dean Huijsen, who recently missed time due to injury, has stoked excitement among Los Blancos fans ahead of the upcoming El Clásico clash with Barcelona.
Details: In an interview, the young defender was asked if he would be fit to play in El Clásico, but the Spaniard kept his cards close to his chest:
"Will I play in El Clásico? I think I already know the answer... but let's keep it a surprise," Huijsen said.
The Real Madrid vs Barcelona showdown will take place on Sunday, October 26, at 16:25 Central European Time.
Reminder: David Alaba will miss El Clásico due to injury.