More trouble! David Alaba to miss El Clásico due to injury

The experienced Austrian picked up an injury in the last match.
Football news Today, 07:37
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
David Alaba of Real Madrid looks on prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Madrid Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

Real Madrid is facing yet another setback.

Details: According to The Athletic, 33-year-old Real Madrid centre-back David Alaba will miss Sunday’s clash against Barcelona due to injury.

David Alaba was substituted after the first half in the Matchday 9 La Liga fixture against Getafe, and it was later revealed that the defender suffered a serious calf strain, which will sideline him for over a week.

Tomorrow, Real Madrid have a Champions League showdown against Juventus, and on Sunday, Los Blancos will host Catalan giants Barcelona at Santiago Bernabéu in the 10th round of La Liga.

This season, Alaba has made just four appearances for Real Madrid and has yet to contribute with a goal or assist.

Reminder: Combat ready! Trent Alexander-Arnold set to feature in El Clásico

