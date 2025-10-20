Prediction on game Al Hilal Total over 2,5 Odds: 1.72 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

In the third round of the AFC Champions League, Saudi giants Al-Hilal will host Al-Sadd. The match is set for Tuesday, October 21, kicking off at 20:15 CET, and here’s my betting tip for this clash.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Sadd: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

Al-Hilal have won four straight matches and are unbeaten in their last ten.

Their scoring streak now spans 13 consecutive games.

Al-Sadd have gone nine matches in all competitions without a win, recording five draws and four defeats.

On the road, Al-Sadd are winless in their last four outings.

In their last ten matches, Al-Hilal haven’t lost a single one to a clean sheet, while Al-Sadd have only one such defeat.

In three of their last ten matches, both Al-Hilal and Al-Sadd have scored in both halves.

Their most recent head-to-head meeting ended in a 1–1 draw.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Sadd: Match Preview

Al-Hilal are in impressive form, playing with confidence and consistency. They’ve won their last four matches and are looking increasingly dominant. In the Saudi Pro League, the team has collected 11 points from five games and currently sits fourth in the standings. Their AFC Champions League campaign is off to a strong start as well — a narrow 2–1 victory over Al-Duhail followed by a 3–2 win against Nasaf Qarshi. With a perfect six points, Al-Hilal lead their group heading into this fixture.

Al-Sadd, meanwhile, are struggling to find form. The Qatari side have gone nine matches without a win across all competitions. In the Qatar Stars League, they sit seventh with eight points from six games, trailing the top spot by six points and the third by five. In the AFC Champions League, Al-Sadd have drawn both of their matches so far — 1–1 against Al-Shorta and 1–1 against Al-Sharjah — leaving them outside the playoff zone with two points.

Probable Lineups

Al-Hilal: Bounou, Koulibaly, Al-Yami, Al-Tombakti, Hernández, Rúben Neves, Milinković-Savić, Al-Dawsari, Malcom, Núñez, Marcos Leonardo

Al-Sadd: Barsham, Khoukhi, Atal, Pedro Miguel, Paulo Otávio, Tarek Salman, Claudinho, Camara, Meshaal, Mújica, Akram Afif

Prediction

Al-Hilal possess a stronger squad, are in excellent form, and play at home. There are few reasons to believe Al-Sadd can trouble them or take points here, especially given their nine-match winless streak. My recommendation is to back Al-Hilal’s individual total over 2.5 goals.