ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football AFC Champions League Predictions Al-Hilal vs Al-Sadd: Can Al-Hilal Extend Their Winning Streak?

Al-Hilal vs Al-Sadd: Can Al-Hilal Extend Their Winning Streak?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Al Hilal vs Al-Sadd prediction Getty Images
Al Hilal Al Hilal
AFC Champions League (Round 3) 21 oct 2025, 14:15
- : -
World,
Al-Sadd Al-Sadd
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Al Hilal Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.72
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

In the third round of the AFC Champions League, Saudi giants Al-Hilal will host Al-Sadd. The match is set for Tuesday, October 21, kicking off at 20:15 CET, and here’s my betting tip for this clash.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Sadd: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Al-Hilal have won four straight matches and are unbeaten in their last ten.
  • Their scoring streak now spans 13 consecutive games.
  • Al-Sadd have gone nine matches in all competitions without a win, recording five draws and four defeats.
  • On the road, Al-Sadd are winless in their last four outings.
  • In their last ten matches, Al-Hilal haven’t lost a single one to a clean sheet, while Al-Sadd have only one such defeat.
  • In three of their last ten matches, both Al-Hilal and Al-Sadd have scored in both halves.
  • Their most recent head-to-head meeting ended in a 1–1 draw.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Sadd: Match Preview

Al-Hilal are in impressive form, playing with confidence and consistency. They’ve won their last four matches and are looking increasingly dominant. In the Saudi Pro League, the team has collected 11 points from five games and currently sits fourth in the standings. Their AFC Champions League campaign is off to a strong start as well — a narrow 2–1 victory over Al-Duhail followed by a 3–2 win against Nasaf Qarshi. With a perfect six points, Al-Hilal lead their group heading into this fixture.

Al-Sadd, meanwhile, are struggling to find form. The Qatari side have gone nine matches without a win across all competitions. In the Qatar Stars League, they sit seventh with eight points from six games, trailing the top spot by six points and the third by five. In the AFC Champions League, Al-Sadd have drawn both of their matches so far — 1–1 against Al-Shorta and 1–1 against Al-Sharjah — leaving them outside the playoff zone with two points.

Probable Lineups

  • Al-Hilal: Bounou, Koulibaly, Al-Yami, Al-Tombakti, Hernández, Rúben Neves, Milinković-Savić, Al-Dawsari, Malcom, Núñez, Marcos Leonardo
  • Al-Sadd: Barsham, Khoukhi, Atal, Pedro Miguel, Paulo Otávio, Tarek Salman, Claudinho, Camara, Meshaal, Mújica, Akram Afif

Prediction

Al-Hilal possess a stronger squad, are in excellent form, and play at home. There are few reasons to believe Al-Sadd can trouble them or take points here, especially given their nine-match winless streak. My recommendation is to back Al-Hilal’s individual total over 2.5 goals.

Prediction on game Al Hilal Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.72
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Vasco da Gama vs Fluminense prediction Serie A Brazil Today, 18:30 Vasco da Gama vs Fluminense prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 21, 2025 Vasco da Gama Odds: 1.78 Fluminense Recommended Melbet
Santos FC vs Vitoria prediction Serie A Brazil Today, 20:30 Santos vs Vitoria prediction, H2H and probable lineups – October 21, 2025 Santos FC Odds: 1.58 Vitoria Bet now Melbet
Melbourne City FC vs Buriram United prediction AFC Champions League 21 oct 2025, 03:45 Melbourne City vs Buriram United prediction, H2H and probable lineups – October 21, 2025 Melbourne City FC Odds: 1.8 Buriram United Bet now 1xBet
Chengdu Rongcheng FC vs Johor Darul Ta'zim prediction AFC Champions League 21 oct 2025, 06:00 Chengdu Rongcheng vs Johor prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 21, 2025 Chengdu Rongcheng FC Odds: 1.7 Johor Darul Ta'zim Recommended 1xBet
Pyramids FC vs Pharco FC prediction Premier League Egypt 21 oct 2025, 10:00 Egypt Premier Football League: Pyramids FC vs Pharco FC Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds Pyramids FC Odds: 1.9 Pharco FC Bet now 1xBet
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC vs Nasaf Qarshi prediction AFC Champions League 21 oct 2025, 12:00 Al-Ahli Dubai vs Nasaf Qarshi: Can Nasaf Qarshi Earn Their First Points in the AFC Champions League? Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC Odds: 1.5 Nasaf Qarshi Bet now 1xBet
Kairat Almaty vs Pafos FC prediction Champions League 21 oct 2025, 12:45 Kairat - Pafos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 21, 2025 Kairat Almaty Odds: 1.75 Pafos FC Recommended 1xBet
Barcelona vs Olympiacos prediction Champions League 21 oct 2025, 12:45 Barcelona - Olympiacos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 21, 2025 Barcelona Odds: 1.55 Olympiacos Bet now Melbet
Kairat Almaty vs Pafos FC prediction Champions League 21 oct 2025, 12:45 Kairat vs Pafos prediction, H2H and probable lineups – October 21, 2025 Kairat Almaty Odds: 1.6 Pafos FC Bet now Melbet
Barcelona vs Olympiacos prediction Champions League 21 oct 2025, 12:45 Barcelona vs Olympiacos prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 21, 2025 Barcelona Odds: 1.4 Olympiacos Recommended Melbet
Sekhukhune United vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC prediction South African Betway Premiership 21 oct 2025, 13:30 Sekhukhune vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction, H2H and probable lineups – October 21, 2025 Sekhukhune United Odds: 1.67 Mamelodi Sundowns FC Bet now Mostbet
Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid prediction Champions League 21 oct 2025, 15:00 Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 21.10.2025 Arsenal Odds: 1.98 Atletico Madrid Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores