Combat ready! Trent Alexander-Arnold set to feature in El Clásico

The main La Liga clash is just around the corner.

Real Madrid receives a significant boost ahead of their clash with Barcelona.

Details: According to The Athletic, 27-year-old right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has fully recovered from his injury and is ready to play against Barcelona.

The Englishman last appeared on the pitch in the Champions League group stage opener against Marseille (2-1), after which he suffered a hamstring injury and was sidelined. Until today, it was unclear whether Alexander-Arnold would be fit for El Clásico, but the Los Blancos medical staff have confirmed that he is now almost fully recovered and ready to return to action.

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona match will take place on October 26 at the Santiago Bernabéu as part of La Liga's Matchday 10.

🚨 𝗡𝗘𝗪: Bad news for Barcelona, Trent Alexander-Arnold is already in the final stage of his recovery and could play in El Clásico!



— @TheAthleticFC pic.twitter.com/BCaLPabckX — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) October 21, 2025

Alexander-Arnold joined Real Madrid from Liverpool in the summer of 2025 for €10 million. He has already made 10 appearances for Los Blancos, providing two assists.

Reminder: Dean Huijsen may not recover in time for the match against Barcelona