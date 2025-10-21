ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Combat ready! Trent Alexander-Arnold set to feature in El Clásico

Combat ready! Trent Alexander-Arnold set to feature in El Clásico

The main La Liga clash is just around the corner.
Football news Today, 05:55
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Combat ready! Trent Alexander-Arnold set to feature in El Clásico Photo by Mateo Villalba Sanchez/Getty Images

Real Madrid receives a significant boost ahead of their clash with Barcelona.

Details: According to The Athletic, 27-year-old right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has fully recovered from his injury and is ready to play against Barcelona.

The Englishman last appeared on the pitch in the Champions League group stage opener against Marseille (2-1), after which he suffered a hamstring injury and was sidelined. Until today, it was unclear whether Alexander-Arnold would be fit for El Clásico, but the Los Blancos medical staff have confirmed that he is now almost fully recovered and ready to return to action.

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona match will take place on October 26 at the Santiago Bernabéu as part of La Liga's Matchday 10.

Alexander-Arnold joined Real Madrid from Liverpool in the summer of 2025 for €10 million. He has already made 10 appearances for Los Blancos, providing two assists.

Reminder: Dean Huijsen may not recover in time for the match against Barcelona

