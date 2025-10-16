ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Dean Huijsen may not recover in time for the match against Barcelona

Dean Huijsen may not recover in time for the match against Barcelona

Defensive concerns for Real Madrid.
Football news Today, 07:13
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Dean Huijsen may not recover in time for the match against Barcelona Getty Images

In just a week’s time, fans can look forward to a thrilling clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona — but one of Los Blancos’ defenders may be forced to miss it.

Details: According to Diario AS, there is uncertainty within the Real Madrid camp over whether centre-back Dean Huijsen will recover in time. The club does not want to rush his return in order to avoid any setbacks or recurrence of the injury.

The match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will take place on Sunday, October 26, at the Santiago Bernabéu. Kick-off is scheduled for 16:15 CET.

After more than five months out, Ferland Mendy has returned to training with Real Madrid. The French defender suffered a thigh injury in the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona.

Reminder: Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold could also recover in time to face Barça.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Related Team News
Unexpected twist: Endrick could continue his career at Marseille Football news Today, 08:41 Unexpected twist: Endrick could continue his career at Marseille
Good news for Real: Ferland Mendy returns to training Football news Yesterday, 14:43 Good news for Real: Ferland Mendy returns to training
Legal troubles: Vinícius could face court punishment in Brazil Football news Yesterday, 12:56 Legal troubles: Vinícius could face court punishment in Brazil
Dayot Upamecano of Bayern Muenchen controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Football news Yesterday, 02:56 Change of priorities! Real Madrid make their choice between Upamecano and Konaté
Good News for Real Madrid: Trent Alexander-Arnold Could Be Fit for the Clash Against Barcelona Football news 14 oct 2025, 10:27 Good News for Real Madrid: Trent Alexander-Arnold Could Be Fit for the Clash Against Barcelona
Raphinha’s return postponed: at risk of missing El Clásico against Real Madrid Football news 14 oct 2025, 09:28 Raphinha’s return postponed: at risk of missing El Clásico
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores