Dean Huijsen may not recover in time for the match against Barcelona

Defensive concerns for Real Madrid.

In just a week’s time, fans can look forward to a thrilling clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona — but one of Los Blancos’ defenders may be forced to miss it.

Details: According to Diario AS, there is uncertainty within the Real Madrid camp over whether centre-back Dean Huijsen will recover in time. The club does not want to rush his return in order to avoid any setbacks or recurrence of the injury.

The match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will take place on Sunday, October 26, at the Santiago Bernabéu. Kick-off is scheduled for 16:15 CET.

After more than five months out, Ferland Mendy has returned to training with Real Madrid. The French defender suffered a thigh injury in the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona.

Reminder: Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold could also recover in time to face Barça.