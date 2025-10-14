ES ES FR FR
Good News for Real Madrid: Trent Alexander-Arnold Could Be Fit for the Clash Against Barcelona

A crucial boost for Los Blancos.
Football news Today, 10:27
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
On October 26, one of the world’s most anticipated fixtures will take place as Real Madrid host Barcelona — and the home side could receive a major reinforcement.

Details: According to insider Mario Cortegana, right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold may recover in time for the showdown with Barça. There is growing optimism within the Madrid camp regarding his potential return.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are dealing with a difficult injury situation. Raphinha continues to train indoors and has yet to return to the pitch. The Catalan club’s current injury list includes Joan García, Gavi, Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, and Robert Lewandowski.

Reminder: Real Madrid’s 30-year-old left-back Ferland Mendy, who has been sidelined for the past six months with a proximal tendon tear, is set to resume training this week.

