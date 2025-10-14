Good news for Real! Ferland Mendy returns to training after long-term injury

The player needs to regain full fitness before stepping onto the pitch.

There's a major comeback in Real's defense.

Details: According to The Athletic, 30-year-old left-back Ferland Mendy of Real Madrid, who has been sidelined for the past six months due to a proximal tendon rupture, will return to training this week.

Mendy suffered the injury in the eighth minute of the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona on April 26, and just four days later underwent surgery that kept him out for half a year.

Now, the player is gradually returning to his usual form and will begin his phased rehabilitation in training this week in order to minimize the risk of recurrence.

Mendy joined Real from French side Lyon in 2019 for €48 million. Since then, Ferland has played 201 matches for the Galacticos, scoring 6 goals and providing 9 assists.

His current contract with Real runs until 2028, and his market value is estimated by Transfermarkt at €10 million.

