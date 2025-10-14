ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Good news for Real! Ferland Mendy returns to training after long-term injury

Good news for Real! Ferland Mendy returns to training after long-term injury

The player needs to regain full fitness before stepping onto the pitch.
Football news Today, 01:49
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Ferland Mendy of Real Madrid looks on during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

There's a major comeback in Real's defense.

Details: According to The Athletic, 30-year-old left-back Ferland Mendy of Real Madrid, who has been sidelined for the past six months due to a proximal tendon rupture, will return to training this week.

Mendy suffered the injury in the eighth minute of the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona on April 26, and just four days later underwent surgery that kept him out for half a year.

Now, the player is gradually returning to his usual form and will begin his phased rehabilitation in training this week in order to minimize the risk of recurrence.

Mendy joined Real from French side Lyon in 2019 for €48 million. Since then, Ferland has played 201 matches for the Galacticos, scoring 6 goals and providing 9 assists.

His current contract with Real runs until 2028, and his market value is estimated by Transfermarkt at €10 million.

Reminder: "The difference between PSG and Real? The difference is that Real is the best club in the world" – Kylian Mbappé

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
LaLiga Spain LaLiga Spain Table LaLiga Spain Fixtures LaLiga Spain Predictions
Related Team News
Zinedine Zidane of France casts a sideways glance during the FIFA World Cup Germany 2006 Final match Football news Today, 04:44 "Honestly, physically I could have played for another two or three years" - Zinedine Zidane reveals the reasons behind his decision to retire
Endrick could move to Juventus Football news Yesterday, 16:53 Endrick could move to Juventus
Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid reacts during the LaLiga Football news Yesterday, 15:43 "The difference between PSG and Real? The difference is that Real is the best club in the world" – Kylian Mbappé
Dani Carvajal of Real Madrid enters the pitch to replace the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold of Real Madrid Football news Yesterday, 10:00 Hope for the best! Trent and Dani Carvajal could return in time for El Clásico
Kylian Mbappé explains why he didn’t join Real Madrid earlier Football news Yesterday, 03:14 Kylian Mbappé explains why he didn’t join Real Madrid earlier
Real Madrid eyes new Modric: Bid for Adam Wharton from Crystal Palace in the works Football news 11 oct 2025, 15:16 Real Madrid eyes new Modric: Bid for Adam Wharton from Crystal Palace in the works
Related Tournament News
Messi: "I will return to Barcelona, but only when he leaves" Football news Today, 02:31 Messi: "I will return to Barcelona, but only when he leaves"
Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona looks on during the UEFA Champions League Football news Yesterday, 13:28 The time has come! Lamine Yamal returns to the main squad
Lamine Yamal enjoyed a romantic holiday with rapper Nicki Nicole in Croatia Football news 12 oct 2025, 16:06 Lamine Yamal enjoyed a romantic holiday with Nicki Nicole in Croatia
A budget option. Barcelona to replace Lewandowski with Cameroonian forward Football news 12 oct 2025, 11:20 A budget option. Barcelona to replace Lewandowski with Cameroonian forward
FIFA considers ban on holding domestic league matches abroad Football news 12 oct 2025, 06:00 FIFA considers ban on holding domestic league matches abroad
FC Barcelona president Joan laporta looks on as Luuk de Jong is presented as a Barcelona player at Camp Nou Stadium Football news 10 oct 2025, 02:45 Joan Laporta responds to De Jong regarding his comments on La Liga matches being moved to the US
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores