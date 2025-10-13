"The difference between PSG and Real? The difference is that Real is the best club in the world" – Kylian Mbappé

The decorated Frenchman chose the world's best club.

Mbappé knows a thing or two about comparisons.

Details: The 26-year-old French national team and Real Madrid striker, Kylian Mbappé, shared his thoughts on which club is better: PSG or Real Madrid:

“What's the difference with PSG? The only difference is that Real Madrid is the best club in the world. Here you tell yourself: I'm at the best club in the world, I have to win, be a role model for my teammates and for people,” Mbappé admitted.

Mbappé played for PSG from 2018 to 2024 after the Parisians paid Monaco €180 million in 2018.

For PSG, Mbappé made 308 appearances, scoring 256 goals and providing 110 assists.

In the summer of 2024, Mbappé joined Real Madrid as a free agent after his contract with PSG expired. For Los Blancos, Mbappé has already played 69 matches, netting 58 goals and delivering 7 assists.

