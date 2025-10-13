ES ES FR FR
Guinea vs Botswana prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 14 October 2025

Guinea Guinea
World Cup Qualification CAF (Round 10) 14 oct 2025, 12:00
- : -
International,
Botswana Botswana
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
As part of the African World Cup qualifying tournament, Guinea and Botswana will face off in Casablanca on Tuesday, October 14. Kickoff is scheduled for 18:00 Central European Time. I’m betting on the goal tally in this match.

Match preview

Guinea head into the clash with Botswana as favorites, but without any major tournament objectives left. After nine rounds, the team sits in fourth place with 14 points, recording four wins, two draws, and three defeats.

The team still has a chance to finish the cycle in the top half of the table, but their fight for a World Cup finals berth is already over. Nevertheless, Duarte’s men are eager to give their all in the final match, aiming to cement a top-three finish and boost their ranking ahead of the next qualifiers.

On the pitch, Guinea have looked fairly organized in attack, but remain inconsistent defensively. The team is capable of controlling possession and dominating midfield, yet often loses focus when facing rapid counterattacks.

The biggest blow will be the absence of Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy due to injury. Still, Guinea managed to beat Mozambique away in their previous match even without him, and Mozambique are still fighting for a playoff spot.

Botswana have never played in a World Cup and have never truly contended for a spot in the finals. The team’s biggest achievement remains a single appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2012.

Botswana are already guaranteed to finish fifth in the group. They have managed just three wins in nine matches and suffered six losses. Notably, they did beat Guinea at home and also claimed two wins against Somalia.

Botswana have proven more than once that they can trouble the favorites, but a lack of consistency and star power prevents them from competing on equal terms with Africa’s elite national teams.

That said, the team remains motivated. For Botswana, every match is a chance to boost their own prestige and improve their CAF ranking. The players know that a strong result against a more illustrious side like Guinea would signal progress for the national team.

Match facts

  • Guinea are unbeaten in four straight matches.
  • Guinea have not won at home since December 2024.
  • Botswana have lost their last three matches.
  • Guinea average 0.8 goals per game at home, while Botswana average 0.6 goals per game away.

Probable lineups

  • Guinea: Sylla, Soumah, Conte, Sylla, Sylla, Cissé, Konate, Toure, Traore, Balde, Camara.
  • Botswana: Kgosiemang, Johnson, Velaphi, Gaolaolwe, Ditlhokwe, Leinanyane, Baruti, Orebone, Mohutsiwa, Setsile, Seakanyeng.

H2H

These teams have met four times: three wins for Guinea and one for Botswana.

Prediction

The hosts are seen as favorites, but this match carries little weight for either side. Guinea have missed their big objective, and Botswana couldn’t punch above their weight. I expect a low-scoring game and recommend betting on under 2.5 total goals.

